Knee Replacement Surgery

If you experience knee pain, even for the most basic activities, you could be suffering from osteoarthritis. At Sharp HealthCare, we offer multiple treatment options including partial and total knee replacement surgery.

Helping you get back on your feet.

Our patients experience life-changing benefits from knee surgery, such as chronic pain relief, increased mobility and an improved quality of life. Our affiliated board-certified orthopedic surgeons are leaders in the field, offering a comprehensive approach to your diagnosis, treatment and recovery. And as a patient at Sharp, you'll receive an unparalleled level of care and compassion that we call The Sharp Experience.

Safety is our top priority.

We understand you might be concerned about having a procedure in the hospital and we want to reassure you that it is safe to receive your care at Sharp. We have extra precautions in place to keep you and our care team safe. All patients having surgery are tested for COVID-19 before coming to the hospital, patients with potential signs of COVID-19 are treated separately from other patients, and our facilities and equipment receive regular deep cleaning including high-tech disinfecting robots.

Surgery options catered to you.

Our affiliated physicians use the latest surgical technology, ensuring excellent results and fast recoveries. With Mako® partial and total knee replacement, advanced robotic arms are used to remove knee damage with impeccable precision, preserving healthy tissue.

Conveniently located near you.

We offer knee replacement surgery at the following hospitals:

