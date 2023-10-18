Mammography at Sharp HealthCare

Advanced mammography services to meet your every need

Equipped with the latest technology and advanced diagnostic tests — which can provide earlier detection of tumors and abnormalities - our highly skilled team of experts is dedicated to making your experience comfortable.

Located throughout San Diego County, our mammography services range from annual screenings to complex diagnostic procedures, such as stereotactic breast biopsy, ultrasound-guided breast core biopsy and breast MRI.

Digital mammography

This diagnostic technology provides highly precise, rapid scans for the radiologist. Digital mammography uses computer and specially designed digital detectors to produce an image that can be displayed on a high-resolution computer monitor, and transmitted and stored just like computer files.

High-risk monitoring

All women are at risk for breast cancer, but certain factors greatly increase the likelihood of some women getting the disease. When receiving a mammogram at James S. Brown Pavilion, you can learn if your lifetime risk of developing breast cancer is greater than 20 percent — the threshold at which the American Cancer Society recommends extra monitoring and other prevention strategies. The process is simple. At the time of your mammogram, you will answer a series of questions about your personal and family histories. Then a sophisticated computer program will calculate your unique breast cancer risk and send it to your doctor.

Tomosynthesis (3D mammography)

Offered at James S. Brown Pavilion and Grossmont Medical Outpatient Imaging , 3D mammography is a diagnostic tool to uncover breast abnormalities unseen in traditional mammograms, which allows doctors to detect breast cancer earlier. It uses high-powered computing to generate a 3D reconstruction of the breast, providing clearer, more accurate views of breast tissue.

