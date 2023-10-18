NICU at Sharp

Superior care for our tiniest patients.

If your baby is born prematurely or with complications, there is no better place for your newborn to grow, heal and receive high-quality medical care than at the neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns.

How to have your baby at Sharp.

To choose a Sharp-affiliated OBGYN or perinatologist who is right for you, please call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277) or search for a San Diego OBGYN.

Only the best care for you and your baby.

Caring for a NICU baby takes more than a team of compassionate clinicians - it also takes you. That's why we involve family every step of the way. Visiting hours are 22 hours per day, ensuring you'll be there when you need to be. And we encourage parents to participate in kangaroo care - a form of skin-to-skin contact that encourages bonding and interaction, and which has shown to promote an early release for premature infants.

We know what your little one needs. We are doctors, nurses, lactation specialists, nutritionists, physical therapists and respiratory care practitioners. And we're all working together to help your baby heal.

Have your baby close to home.

Our world-class NICUs are conveniently located in Sharp hospitals across San Diego County.

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

Surrounding you with soothing colors in an inviting design, our NICU provides around-the-clock, specialized care for your newborn. Our state-of-the-art technologies, such as warming beds, a transport isolette and wireless medical charts, help our most vulnerable newborns get the precise care they need. As a Level II neonatal intensive care unit, we offer the optimal environment for your baby to heal and grow.

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

769 Medical Center Court

Chula Vista, CA 91911

Get directions

Sharp Grossmont Hospital

A Level III NICU, we care for up to 24 infants at a time. The care provided in the NICU is designed to mimic the womb environment as closely as possible in order to support optimal brain development for premature infants. Our family-centered approach allows you and your family to play an integral role in decisions regarding your baby's care. We offer a special private room where you can actively stay with and care for your baby, which assists in the transition from hospital to home.

Sharp Grossmont Hospital

5555 Grossmont Center Drive

La Mesa, CA 91942

Get directions

Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns

There's a reason why more than 130 babies are transferred to our NICU from other area hospitals each year. We rank among the top four centers in the nation for NICU infection prevention, and we care for up to 84 infants at a time. Our unique programs keep us at the top of our field:

Our Neonatal Research Institute provides the latest scientific evidence on the best ways to care for your newborn

Our Neurologic Intensive Care Nursery specializes in state-of-the-art care for newborns that may require advanced neurologic assessment and care

Our Developmental Care Program combines technology and innovation with human touch to give at-risk babies the best start in life

Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns

3003 Health Center Drive

San Diego, CA 92123

Get directions

Your safety is our priority.

We're taking these extra precautions to keep you and your family safe:

Treating patients with COVID-19 symptoms in areas separate from other patients

Special check-in procedures to reduce face-to-face interactions

Health screenings at facility entrances for all patients, doctors and staff

Regular cleaning of facilities and equipment, including high-tech disinfecting robots

Visitor limitations

Masking and other personal protective equipment use

How to choose Sharp for your baby's care.

