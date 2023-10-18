Occupational Health at Sharp Rees-Stealy

San Diego's leader in occupational medicine.

At Sharp Rees-Stealy, we know that healthy employees are happy employees. That's why we offer a full range of health and safety services designed with you and your team in mind.

From work injury prevention to comprehensive primary and specialty care, our occupational health provider program brings an unparalleled level of care to your workforce.

We now offer video visits for certain conditions, when appropriate. Video visits are easy, convenient and mean less time away from work for your employees.

Building better businesses through health and wellness.

Our aggressive return-to-work approach is fueled by one principal — excellent care, available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. And with a focus on communication and individualized treatment, know that your employees are healthier, more satisfied and in the best possible hands.

Our comprehensive services include:

Work injury treatment

Specialty care case management

Physical examinations (DOT, Hazmat, HAZWOPER and return to work)

Drug and alcohol testing

On-site services (flu vaccinations)

Business travel services (foreign travel exam, vaccines and travel medicine)

Pre-placement offerings (exams, physicals and tests)

Consultative services

Where to find us.

Our six dedicated occupational health facilities are located throughout San Diego County.

To learn more, give us a call at 858-499-2013 or send us an email.