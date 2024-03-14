Occupational health
From work injury prevention to comprehensive specialty care, Sharp Rees-Stealy's Occupational Health provider program offers a full range of health and safety services designed with you and your employees in mind.
Programs and services
We're here to keep your employees healthy and to provide outstanding care, 24/7, if they get sick or injured while at work. Explore all the ways we can help.
Sharp Rees-Stealy physicians, physical therapists and staff are available to provide consultative services on a variety of topics, including:
American With Disabilities Act
Back injury prevention
Bloodborne pathogen regulations and compliance
Drug and alcohol testing
Environmental issues
Medical legal evaluations
OSHA compliance examinations
Repetitive strain injuries
Return-to-work and modified-work programs
Safety recommendations
Toxicology
Worksite evaluations
These exams are designed to ensure individuals are physically qualified to operate motor vehicles with Class A or Class B licenses. All occupational providers are certified to perform these DMV exams.
At Sharp, we offer a variety of testing to detect drug and alcohol abuse in the workplace — saving you time and money while promoting health and productivity. Our team is committed to proactively identifying substance abuse in order to prevent missed work time, injuries, theft and more.
Testing we offer includes:
Department of Transportation drug testing — Employers required to meet Department of Transportation guidelines are subject to drug and alcohol testing by a substance abuse administrator. Certified laboratories evaluate substance use and review lab results to ensure compliance and accuracy.
Electronic drug testing — Schedule testing, track the donor's status in real-time and receive negative results in only 15 minutes.
Post-accident testing — Performed immediately following an accident or injury that meets certain criteria within the employer’s policies.
Post-offer testing — We perform drug testing prior to employment once an offer has been made to a prospective employee.
Reasonable suspicion testing — A drug or alcohol test can be performed when an employer suspects an employee may be under the influence based on observations commonly associated with substance abuse — such as change in an employee's appearance, behavior or speech.
Due to COVID-19, we are currently not performing any aerosol type of testing, which includes breath alcohol testing (BAT). The U.S. Department of Transportation is allowing BAT services to be suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in accordance with state or local mandates.
We are here to partner with you to help enhance the health and wellness of your employees. Through our employee wellness presentations, you will learn about resources and benefits to help your employees navigate open enrollment and choosing a health care provider.
Open enrollment opportunities include:
Customizable health and wellness newsletters
Office hours with a Sharp Rees-Stealy doctor
Virtual open enrollment booth — a virtual event for your employees to learn about Sharp Rees-Stealy, ask questions and get help selecting a doctor
Ready to schedule a free customized health event for your organization? Give us a call at 858-262-6402 or send us an email.
Our highly trained ergonomic consultants help employers develop strategies to prevent injuries and comply with state and federal laws. Services offered include:
Development of functional screening exams used in conjunction with post-offer physical examinations to help employers hire employees who have the physical capacities to safely perform the job
Employee and supervisor training to prevent repetitive strain and back injuries
Employer consultations regarding modified duty and other topics
Ergonomic analysis to identify injury risks and recommend possible solutions
Job analysis to identify work demands and develop American With Disabilities Act-compliant "essential function" job recommendations
Reasonable accommodation analysis to help employers comply with state and federal return-to-work laws
Our Employee and Executive Health and Wellness Program is based on a philosophy of preventive care that focuses on identifying potential health problems before they occur.
When you arrive, you will find a private lounge, locker shower facility and examination room to ensure comfort and privacy. Our expert team of doctors, nurses and administrative staff are ready to complete your exam at Sharp Rees-Stealy Genesee. The entire experience should take around 2.5 hours.
Your exam will include screening tests tailored to your needs and based on your family history and lifestyle. Screenings may include tests for heart disease, cancer and other serious medial concerns.
To learn more, call our Employee and Executive Health and Wellness Program team at 858-616-8411.
One of the frequently asked questions physicians receive from employers is whether something is considered first aid. Examples of first-aid cases include: abrasions needing minor care, minor lacerations requiring steri-strips, mild contusions and mild strains and treatment of sprains with over-the-counter medications.
If you have any questions or concerns regarding which injuries qualify as first aid or first-aid claim laws, please contact a Sharp Occupational Health location near you.
Medical surveillance examinations are designed to protect workers from workplace exposure to asbestos, lead, pesticides and other hazardous materials. Audiometric, hearing conservation, respirator clearance and scuba-diving examinations are also available. Our physicians tailor these exams to meet the requirements of Cal-OSHA and the specific demands of your workplace.
Our modified duty program is a proactive approach to returning injured employees to a safe and productive work environment after they have suffered a work-related injury or illness. This program provides temporary alternatives for employees who have suffered a work-related injury or illness that is consistent with the medical restrictions prescribed by their treating physician.
Designed to help employers place employees in appropriate work assignments, post-offer examinations include a comprehensive medical and occupational history, a complete physical examination, and functional testing and other components as requested or needed.
To learn more, please contact Marlene Mead at 858-262-6313.
To set up post-offer physical examinations at one of our medical offices, please contact the appropriate person:
The Sharp Rees-Stealy Occupational Performance Center provides specially developed services geared toward helping employees return to work and meet the demands of employment.
Our specialized team of therapists, vocational educators, physical therapists, occupational therapists and ergonomic consultants provides comprehensive therapy for injured workers as well as workplace injury prevention and consultative services.
Our licensed, registered physical therapists specialize in the evaluation and treatment of musculoskeletal injuries with a focus on preparing the employee for a successful re-entry into the workplace.
Our upper extremity program provides diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation for injuries to the hands, elbows, wrists and arms. Certified hand herapists care for patients with injuries related to cumulative trauma syndrome, arthritis, fractures, wound care, overuse syndrome and other conditions.
Sharp Rees-Stealy Occupational Medicine provides employers with the respiratory medical evaluation required by law and physical examinations for employees. We recommend a hands-on medical examination for all respirator use with the exception of dust masks.
At Sharp Rees-Stealy, our examination consists of a medical history, physical examination and pulmonary function testing. Additional tests such as chest X-rays and treadmill tests may be needed depending on the results of the screening examination.
After the medical evaluation is complete, we will provide documentation certifying the employee to use the respirator.
Due to COVID-19, we are currently not performing any aerosol type of testing, which includes pulmonary function testing (PFT). OSHA allows our providers to clear your employee for up to a year with a physical exam minus the PFT.
Sharp Rees-Stealy's Occupational Health Services On-Site program provides a convenient way to evaluate, treat and care for employees at your worksite. Instead of leaving the worksite, employees can be treated on-site, saving your company time and money. Staffed by experts in occupational medicine, our program can be tailored to meet your specific needs. Services offered include:
Flu vaccines
TB testing
Immunizations/vaccinations
Respirator exams
For more information about the Services On-Site Program, contact Shari Fortin at 858-262-6319 or shari.fortin@sharp.com.
At Sharp Rees-Stealy, we offer two types of tuberculosis (TB) testing through our Occupational Health Program.
Tuberculin skin test (also known as purified protein derivative test, or PPD): Determines if your employee has ever had TB through a small skin injection. Your employee must return to our medical center between 48 and 72 hours after the injection for the skin test reading.
QuantiFERON-TB Gold (QFT-G) test: This blood test replaces the PPD skin test. QFT-G more efficiently detects latent tuberculosis, meaning your employees will rarely receive false positives.
We offer comprehensive toxicology consulting services designed to address hazardous materials exposures in the workplace. Our expert team of toxicologists is committed to helping employers recognize workplace hazards and identify potential employee health and safety issues.
Consulting services include:
Physical survey of employer worksite operations to determine if biological or chemical hazards are present
Evaluation of biological and chemical hazards found in the workplace to determine if they pose an occupational health hazard to employees
Documentation of methods for reducing and/or eliminating the onset of occupational injuries and illnesses
Meeting with management, employees and employee representatives to discuss study findings
Consultations regarding blood-borne pathogen regulations and compliance
Comprehensive medical toxicology evaluations are offered at our Downtown and Kearny Mesa locations. On-site medical consultations are also available.
Our Sharp Rees-Stealy Travel Clinics are available to help your employees plan for business travel, including pre-travel medical evaluations, preventive care, immunizations, and post-travel medical care, exams, lab services and treatment. Learn more about our travel clinics.
We make it easy to safely get the care you need — through virtual visits and in-person care. We offer virtual urgent care visits daily, and in-person care at our five urgent care centers across San Diego County. Find an urgent care near you.
As part of the Sharp HealthCare system, employees have access to coordinated medical care including primary care, urgent care, emergency care, acute care and comprehensive rehabilitation services.
In addition to treating a full range of work-related injuries, we are one of the few providers in the region to offer comprehensive preventive programs and consultative services designed to help reduce work injuries and keep employees healthy.
We treat your employees with high-quality care, while assisting you in controlling the cost of work-related injuries.
Our work injury treatment system includes:
Board-certified occupational medicine and community physicians and specialists
Dedicated Sharp Rees-Stealy occupational medicine clinics in Chula Vista, Downtown, Kearny Mesa, La Mesa, Rancho Bernardo and Sorrento Mesa
Occupational medicine coordinators at each clinic available for scheduling and questions
Physicians available for work-site tours to make recommendations for preventing injuries
Video visits for certain conditions, when appropriate
Urgent care available daily
Sharp's Occupational Health Services Specialty Care Department is staffed with board-certified physicians who understand the reporting requirements of the workers' compensation system. Our program offers:
Availability of timely second opinions and medical/legal evaluations
In-house report review prior to submission to ensure correct terminology for rating
Specialty care panel of physicians experienced in workers' compensation procedures, case management and report writing
Streamlined system for referring patients, when appropriate, for specialty care
System to ensure that reports are prepared and submitted in a timely manner
Helpful resources
To learn more, give us a call at 858-262-6313 or send us an email.
Frequently asked questions
We’re here when you need us — with a full range of occupational health and safety services for you and your employees.
We have six dedicated occupational health facilities located throughout San Diego County, making it convenient to find care near where you live and work. Our locations include Chula Vista, downtown, Genesee, La Mesa, Rancho Bernardo and Sorrento Mesa.
San Diego occupational health locations
Our dedicated occupational health facilities are located throughout San Diego County.