At Sharp, we offer a variety of testing to detect drug and alcohol abuse in the workplace — saving you time and money while promoting health and productivity. Our team is committed to proactively identifying substance abuse in order to prevent missed work time, injuries, theft and more.



Testing we offer includes:

Department of Transportation drug testing — Employers required to meet Department of Transportation guidelines are subject to drug and alcohol testing by a substance abuse administrator. Certified laboratories evaluate substance use and review lab results to ensure compliance and accuracy.

Electronic drug testing — Schedule testing, track the donor's status in real-time and receive negative results in only 15 minutes.

Post-accident testing — Performed immediately following an accident or injury that meets certain criteria within the employer’s policies.

Post-offer testing — We perform drug testing prior to employment once an offer has been made to a prospective employee.

Reasonable suspicion testing — A drug or alcohol test can be performed when an employer suspects an employee may be under the influence based on observations commonly associated with substance abuse — such as change in an employee's appearance, behavior or speech.