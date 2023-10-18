Payne Family Outpatient Pavilion

A unique healing environment for all your outpatient care needs.

At Sharp Coronado Hospital's Payne Family Outpatient Pavilion, we bring together clinical excellence, advanced technology and patient-centered care in an environment that facilitates healing through integrative therapies and calming, beautiful surroundings.

And we're not just an outpatient surgery center — we also offer other services, such as imaging, endoscopy, mammography, ultrasound and more.

We treat each person like a guest, not a patient.

Here, your safety and privacy is our top priority. That's why we offer all private patient rooms, with separate outpatient and imaging waiting areas.

Our concierge team is available to you at any time during you visit, and we offer aromatherapy and massage to keep you as comfortable as possible.

Advanced technology at your fingertips.

We offer a variety of services and procedures at the Sharp Coronado Payne Family Outpatient Pavilion, including:

Mako robotic-arm assisted surgery system

Available for partial and total knee and hip replacement surgeries, this technology uses 3D modeling to help your doctor create a personalized surgical plan and allows for precise placement of the implant while preserving healthy bone, tissue and ligaments.

da Vinci X robotic surgical system

Optimized for certain types of surgeries — including gallbladder, abdominal, laparoscopic and hernia repair — the da Vinci system uses very small incisions where a tiny camera and surgical instruments are placed. The robotic arms replicate the movements of the surgeon's hands, but with a greater range of motion.

StealthStation™ S8 surgical navigation system

Designed for surgeries in areas with rigid anatomical structure, like the skull, the StealthStation System gives the surgeon better visualization of hard to reach areas. Layering 2D and 3D views, your doctor can create a precise model that serves as a step-by-step surgical plan, customized to your anatomy.

Endoscopy suite

Endoscopic ultrasound allows for more detailed imaging and analysis of the gastrointestinal tract or lungs as compared to CT or MRI, leading to earlier, more accurate diagnoses.

Separate imaging and women's services suite

This suite is dedicated to preventive health by providing advanced 3D mammography, DEXA scanning and ultrasound services.

Schedule your mammogram at the Payne Family Outpatient Pavilion.

For annual screening mammograms, book an appointment. If you have a history of breast cancer or are experiencing symptoms, please call 619-522-3670 to schedule a diagnostic mammogram.

Learn more about the Sharp Coronado Payne Family Outpatient Pavilion.

To learn more about our services at the Payne Family Outpatient Pavilion or to schedule an appointment, please give us a call at 619-722-3372 or send us an email.

To find a specialist who is right for you, search for a Sharp Coronado doctor or call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), 7 am to 7 pm, Monday through Friday.

Where to find us.

Sharp Coronado Payne Family Outpatient Pavilion

619-522-3600

265 Soledad Place

Coronado, CA 92118

Get directions