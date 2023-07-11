Sharp Coronado Payne Family Outpatient Pavilion

265 Soledad Pl, Coronado, CA 92118
Hours

Thursday
6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday
6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday
Closed
Sunday
Closed
Monday
6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday
6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday
6:00 am - 6:00 pm

How to find us

265 Soledad Pl Coronado, CA 92118

Parking

Visitors may park in front of the hospital. Valet parking is available at the main hospital entrance on Prospect Place, Monday through Friday, 7 am to 4:30 pm. Free validation is provided to patients and visitors arriving at the hospital for emergency services, surgery, lab tests, rehabilitation therapy and other hospital needs.

Plan your visit