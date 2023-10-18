Sharp Mesa Vista Child and Adolescent Services

Caring for at-risk children, teens and their families.

At Sharp Mesa Vista, we offer hope, support and professional expertise through programs specifically designed for young people — and their families — who are facing significant challenges.

Our licensed, professional staff is dedicated to providing compassionate care and evidence-based treatment to children and teens experiencing serious behavioral and emotional problems, including self-harm, aggression, depression, anxiety and thoughts of suicide.

Guiding your child on the path to wellness.

We will partner with you and your family to create a comprehensive and intensive treatment plan that works best for your family's needs. Our experienced team includes board-certified child psychiatrists, nurses, social workers, child psychologists, recreation therapists, certified special education instructors and specially trained mental health workers. With our strong reputation for success, we are recognized as the hospital of choice for many managed care organizations, including TriCare.

Providing a safe healing environment.

Our child and adolescent programs are carefully designed to offer treatment and guidance to young people struggling with mental illness or behavioral health concerns, and their families.

We offer both inpatient and outpatient mental health treatment programs to empower our patients to reach their fullest potential, including:

Adolescent programming

Treatment for adolescents ages 12 to 17 with emotional or behavioral problems, school problems, family problems, depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts, as well as support for transgender and LGBTQIA youth.

Children's programming

Treatment for children ages 6 to 12 with significant behavioral and emotional problems.

Partial hospitalization

Partial hospitalization provides treatment to young people following a hospital stay, as an alternative to hospitalization, or as a step up from outpatient treatment.

Learn more about Sharp Mesa Vista's child and teen services.

For more information about our child and adolescent programs, please send us an email or call 858-836-8434 or 1-800-696-6899.