Sewall Healthy Living Center Integrative Spa Therapies

Our integrative spa therapies at the Sewall Healthy Living Center will help revitalize your emotional, mental and physical health.

On their own, or in conjunction with traditional medical treatment, these therapies can alleviate stress, manage symptoms, reduce pain and anxiety and promote well-being and balance.

To find out more or to make an appointment, give us a call at 619-522-3798.

Schedule an acupuncture appointment.

Target specific points on the body to relieve pain, reduce stress and promote health and healing with the help of our expert, licensed acupuncturists.

50 minutes: $75

6 sessions: $405 ($67.50/session)

12 sessions: $765 ($63.75/session)

Many conditions may benefit from acupuncture — including arthritis, headaches, menstrual cramps, tennis elbow, fibromyalgia, osteoarthritis and nausea caused by chemotherapy.

To schedule an appointment, please call 619-522-3798.

Schedule a massage appointment.

Prevent and alleviate pain, discomfort, muscle spasms and stress while enjoying a sense of serenity and well-being.

50 minutes: $70

6 sessions: $378 ($63/session)

12 sessions: $714 ($59.50/session)

You can choose from a variety of massage therapies or let our certified massage therapists tailor your session to fit your specific health needs. Some of our popular massage techniques include:

Deep tissue/sports: Can help to relieve chronic muscle problems or injuries

Swedish: One of the most common forms of massage that relaxes the entire body through long gliding strokes

To schedule an appointment, call us at 619-522-3798.

Experience our relaxing sauna.

Increase blood flow and help your body unwind prior to your treatment with the warm, dry heat of our sauna. The sauna is available to all Sewall Healthy Living Center members and guests with scheduled massage or acupuncture appointments.

Where to find us.

Sharp Coronado Hospital

250 Prospect Place, 3rd Floor

Coronado, CA 92118

619-522-3798

Get directions

When we're open.

Monday through Friday, 6 am to 7 pm

Saturday and Sunday, 8 am to 4:30 pm