Minimally Invasive Surgery for Removal of Uterine Fibroids

Surgical options for a fresh start.

If you are suffering from uterine fibroids — also known as myomas, leiomyomas or fibromas — and your doctor has recommended surgery, we may be able to help.

At Sharp, we offer minimally invasive surgeries for the removal of uterine fibroids. Performed without incisions, or through a few small incisions, these procedures result in less pain and scarring and can swiftly give you renewed strength and vitality.

Benefits of minimally invasive surgery.

Compared to traditional "open" surgery, the benefits of minimally invasive surgery may include:

Significantly less pain

Fewer complications

Less blood loss

Less risk of infection

Less scarring

Shorter recovery time

Quicker return to normal activities

Symptoms of uterine fibroids.

Heavy menstrual bleeding

Frequent urination

Prolonged menstrual periods lasting seven days or more

Pelvic pain

Our minimally invasive procedures for fibroid removal.

Hysteroscopy

Hysteroscopy is a technique used to examine the inside of the uterus. The hysteroscope is a thin instrument with a lens, light source and camera attached to one end that is inserted into the vagina and through the cervix. This allows for very careful and thorough examination of the uterus.

Laparoscopy

A laparoscope, used in laparoscopy procedures, consists of a long, slender lens with a miniature camera attached to it. The laparoscope is most often inserted through the bellybutton since it provides the shortest distance from the skin to the inside of the abdomen and will easily hide the scar. Two to three additional small incisions allow for insertion of other delicate surgical instruments, which provide the surgeon with dexterity, precision and control.

Robotic surgery

Robotic-assisted surgery for fibroids is especially promising for women who would like to have children in the future. Robotic surgery uses state-of-the-art technology that allows the surgeon's hand movements to translate into extremely precise movements within the operative site. The magnified, three-dimensional view and tiny robotic instruments enhance the surgeon's ability to perform complex procedures through small incisions.

Vaginal-approach surgery

Vaginal-approach surgery allow for surgical intervention without incisions in the abdomen by performing the procedure directly through the vagina.

Learn more about minimally invasive women's surgery at Sharp.

For more information about Sharp's women's surgery services or to find a Sharp-affiliated doctor, search for a San Diego OBGYN or call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm.