Minimally Invasive Surgery for Female Pelvic Disorders and Prolapse

Giving you options, getting you healthy.

If you are suffering from a female pelvic disorder like vaginal prolapse, uterine prolapse or incontinence and your doctor recommends surgery, we may be able to help. At Sharp, we offer minimally invasive surgery for a variety of female pelvic disorders. Performed without incisions, or through a few small incisions, these procedures result in less pain and scarring and a quicker return to normal life.

Find out more.

To learn more about surgery for pelvic disorders at Sharp or to find a Sharp-affiliated doctor, search for a San Diego OBGYN or call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm.

ctaBackgroundBlock is undefined in rendererMap

Benefits of minimally invasive surgery.

Compared to traditional "open" surgery, the benefits of minimally invasive surgery may include:

Significantly less pain

Fewer complications

Less blood loss

Less risk of infection

Less scarring

Shorter recovery time

Quicker return to everyday activities

Our minimally invasive surgery techniques.

Laparoscopy

A laparoscope, used in laparoscopy procedures, consists of a long, slender lens with a miniature camera attached to it. The laparoscope is most often inserted through the bellybutton since it provides the shortest distance from the skin to the inside of the abdomen and will easily hide the scar. Two to three additional small incisions allow for insertion of other delicate surgical instruments, which provide the surgeon with dexterity, precision and control.

Robotic surgery

Robotic surgery uses state-of-the-art technology that allows the surgeon's hand movements to translate into extremely precise movements within the operative site. The magnified, three-dimensional view and small, robotic instruments enhance the surgeon's ability to perform complex procedures through small incisions.

Vaginal-approach surgery

Vaginal-approach surgery allows for surgical intervention without incisions in the abdomen by performing the procedure directly through the vagina. Procedures such as pelvic floor reconstruction and prolapse surgeries can be performed in this way.

Our minimally invasive surgeries for pelvic organ prolapse.

Hysterectomy

The surgical removal of the uterus is used to treat uterine prolapse, among other conditions. This type of surgery can be performed through the vagina or the abdomen.

Sacrocolpopexy

This procedure involves removing the uterus, leaving the cervix in place and correcting the supportive structures of the vagina. Pelvic mesh or a "sling" of tissue may be used to support the pelvic structures. The procedure can be done laparoscopically or robotically.

Vaginal vault suspension

A vaginal vault suspension may be used to correct vaginal vault prolapse. During the procedure, the vagina is attached to strong tissue in the pelvis or to the sacrum (a bone at the base of the spine).

Colpectomy and colpocleisis

For women who are no longer sexually active, this procedure removes the vaginal lining (colpectomy) and closes off the vaginal canal (colpocleisis) to prevent further prolapse.

A surgical option for urinary incontinence.

Urine leakage can be treated during pelvic organ prolapse surgery. This can be done through the abdomen, the vagina or both. In some cases, sutures are used to attach the vagina to strong tissue in the pelvis. A "sling" of tissue may be used to help support the bladder and urethra.

We love what we do and it shows.

Our women's services change lives every single day. We've seen active lifestyles reborn after gynecologic surgery — and tough female health conditions treated quickly with fast recoveries. We offer the very best in nationally recognized procedures, technology and care teams, ensuring the personalized, exceptional experience you've come to expect from Sharp.

You don't have far to go.

We offer minimally invasive surgery close to home at the following Sharp hospitals:

Learn more about minimally invasive women's surgery at Sharp.

For more information about Sharp's women's surgery services or to find a Sharp-affiliated doctor, search for a doctor who specializes in female pelvic health or call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm.