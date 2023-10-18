VBAC

Keeping your delivery options open after C-section.

Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC) refers to the practice in which a baby is delivered vaginally after a previous child had been born via a cesarean section (C-section). With medical advancements creating the freedom to choose delivery preference, VBACs are becoming more common.

If you are interested in a VBAC, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns can offer you that choice.

How to have your VBAC at Sharp.

To find an OBGYN who is affiliated with Sharp, call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277) or search for a San Diego OBGYN.

Is a VBAC right for you?

There are certain factors that could prevent you from having a VBAC. Because each woman and each pregnancy is different, it is important that you discuss your options with your doctor and express your wishes ahead of time.

In order for your doctor to consider VBAC as a viable delivery option, both you and the hospital where you plan to deliver must meet certain requirements, including:

No medical indication for a C-section in this pregnancy

No more than two low, side-to-side uterine scars from previous C-sections

No scarring on the lower, thinner part of your uterus

The hospital where you plan on delivering must have the staff, tools and an operating room ready to perform an emergency C-section at a moment's notice

VBAC is still considered to be safe if you are over 35 years old, have a large fetus or are pregnant for more than 40 weeks, but these three factors do lower the chance of being able to deliver vaginally.

What are the benefits of VBAC?

Lower risk of infection

A more active role for you and your birthing partner in the birth of your child

A shorter hospital stay and recovery time

Avoiding another scar on your uterus, which is important if you are planning to become pregnant again in the future

Less pain after delivery

Able to breastfeed sooner after a vaginal birth compared to a C-section

What are the risks of VBAC?

Two primary risks are associated with attempting a VBAC. First is the chance of infection, which increases should an emergency C-section take place. The second and more serious risk is if a C-section scar bursts open during labor, which is rare.

Only the best care for you and your baby.

Delivering the most babies in California each year, we are dedicated to providing exemplary services, caregivers and accommodations to women and their newborns. Along with state-of-the-art labor and delivery suites and high-level neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), we offer family-centered care where there is room for a birth partner to stay each night.

We support your birthing choices and provide a personalized experience to suit your preferences. We are here to help when you need it and have support groups and classes available before, during and after delivery. No matter where you live or work in San Diego, our compassionate, expert pregnancy and childbirth care is close by.

Your safety is our priority.

We're taking these extra precautions to keep you and your family safe:

Treating patients with COVID-19 symptoms in areas separate from other patients

Special check-in procedures to reduce face-to-face interactions

Health screenings at facility entrances for all patients, doctors and staff

Regular cleaning of facilities and equipment, including high-tech disinfecting robots

Visitor limitations

Masking and other personal protective equipment use

How to have your baby at Sharp.

