Message your doctor
Send and receive messages from your doctor's office.
COMING SOON
A new way to take care of your health.
COMING SOON
A new way to take care of your health.
On March 1, Sharp patients will have access to a new Sharp app via desktop and mobile. This app will replace FollowMyHealth and will allow you to easily manage your health.
Send and receive messages from your doctor's office.
View appointment details and schedule new visits.
Send a request for any of your refillable medications.
View your results and doctor's comments within days.
With your new Sharp account, you'll also be able to access the following features from both a computer and mobile device.
Book a same-day or future virtual visit
Check in for appointments
Fill out forms before your appointment
Join waitlists for earlier or same-day appointments
Pay bills and set up payment plans
Access educational resources during and after a hospital stay
We know you may have many questions about this transition, and we're here to help.
The Sharp app will be available starting March 1. There are several ways we will notify you when it's time to create your new Sharp account.
You might receive an email prompting you to activate your new Sharp account and download the Sharp app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store. You will also be able to set up your account via a desktop computer using an up-to-date browser such as Edge, Chrome, Firefox or Safari.
If you visit a Sharp clinic for an appointment or doctor’s visit, our clinic staff might ask you to sign up while you're at the front desk or in the exam room
You might receive a Sharp account activation code on your visit summary or on a billing statement
You might receive a text message or email with an activation code when you come in for a visit
While the Sharp app will be available for download in both the Apple Store and Google Play Store, you can also sign in to Sharp from a desktop computer or other device.
You will need a device connected to the internet and an up-to-date browser such as Edge, Chrome, Firefox or Safari.
The Sharp app will offer personalized and secure online access to your medical records. It enables you to manage and receive information about your health.
With a Sharp account, you can:
Schedule medical appointments
View your health information, including medications, allergies, test results and more
Request medication refills
Pay bills and set up payment plans
Join waitlists for earlier or same-day appointments
Get same-day care
Check in for appointments
Access resources for trusted health information
Message your care team
With the Sharp app, you can easily manage the care of your loved ones — such as a minor child or dependent adult. On March 1, you can request access to other Sharp accounts.
In accordance with federal and California law, the information you can access for minor patients will depend on their age.
Starting Feb. 9, you will no longer be able to schedule all appointments in FollowMyHealth. As we begin the transition to the new Sharp app, we will be rolling back scheduling in FollowMyHealth and only scheduling for same-day appointments will be available.
If you need to schedule an appointment or cancel an existing appointment and are unable to do so in FollowMyHealth, please view our phone directory and call the department directly.
The Sharp app will replace FollowMyHealth and allows you to perform the same actions — and more. With the Sharp app, you can message your doctor, schedule appointments, pay bills, view test results and get same-day care from wherever you are.
While you will no longer be able to perform any actions within FollowMyHealth starting March 1, you can continue to access your account to view past health information.
In order to ensure all your medical record information is transitioned to your new Sharp account, we will stop creating new FollowMyHealth accounts and proxy accounts on Feb. 9.
We encourage you to create your new Sharp account and download the Sharp app on March 1 to manage your care.