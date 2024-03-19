Experience pregnancy care the way it should be

At Sharp Chula Vista, we're here for you and your family throughout your journey — before, during and after pregnancy. From prenatal classes to infant care, we support you, and your choices, every step of the way.

Our state-of-the-art facilities and expert OBGYN care team are ready for you. You can trust your birthing team knowing that no one in the South Bay has more experience delivering babies. We specialize in OBGYN, childbirth and newborn care that covers everything you and your baby need.

To have your baby at Sharp Chula Vista, follow these steps.