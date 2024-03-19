The South Bay hospital for maternity care
The care you need — right here in your neighborhood.
Our maternity services at Sharp Chula Vista are here for you
Whether you're looking for a doctor for your family, ready to take the next step and join the Sharp Chula Vista team or you're a physician who wants to treat patients here — we're ready for you.
Experience pregnancy care the way it should be
At Sharp Chula Vista, we're here for you and your family throughout your journey — before, during and after pregnancy. From prenatal classes to infant care, we support you, and your choices, every step of the way.
Our state-of-the-art facilities and expert OBGYN care team are ready for you. You can trust your birthing team knowing that no one in the South Bay has more experience delivering babies. We specialize in OBGYN, childbirth and newborn care that covers everything you and your baby need.
To have your baby at Sharp Chula Vista, follow these steps.
Plan your visit
Recruiting South Bay OBGYNS: Care for your patients in a supportive environment
At Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, we provide comprehensive OBGYN services in San Diego's South Bay.
With the largest selection of health care services in the South Bay, Sharp Chula Vista provides the most advanced technologies, state-of-the-art facilities and compassionate care to our patients and their families.
For information on practicing at Sharp Chula Vista, contact physician.services@sharp.com.