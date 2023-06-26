Pregnancy and childbirth

Maternity classes and support groups
Childbirth classes and support groups to help prepare expecting parents for their new arrival.
We're here for you and your family throughout your journey — before, during and after pregnancy. From prenatal classes to infant care, we support you, and your choices, every step of the way.
You can trust your birthing team knowing that no one in San Diego has more experience delivering babies. We specialize in OBGYN, childbirth and newborn care that covers everything you and your baby need.
Bringing home baby means lots of changes — and we're not just talking diapers. We're here to smooth your transition to parenthood with helpful resources and expert advice.
We offer maternity care across San Diego — from South Bay to East County to Kearny Mesa.
Self-compassion and support can make the difference when it comes to tackling the challenges of breastfeeding.
Lorraine Harrington had a hysterectomy via a minimally invasive procedure at Sharp Mary Birch, completing her decade-long fertility journey at the hospital.