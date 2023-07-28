Pregnancy and childbirth

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More San Diegans choose Sharp Mary Birch for their pregnancy, labor and delivery, and newborn care than any other provider. Our compassionate pregnancy experts and high-level neonatal intensive care means you and your loved ones will be in the best of hands.
To have your baby at a Sharp Mary Birch location in central San Diego, La Mesa or Chula Vista, choose an OBGYN who delivers at your preferred Sharp Mary Birch location.
We specialize in OBGYN, childbirth and newborn care that covers everything you and your baby need.
To set up your first visit, call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm.
Bringing home baby means lots of changes — and we're not just talking about diapers. We're here to smooth your transition to parenthood with helpful resources and expert advice.
We offer maternity care across San Diego — from South Bay to East County to Kearny Mesa.