Pregnancy and childbirth

When you have a baby at Sharp, we will give you the necessary paperwork to register your child's birth and obtain a birth certificate. By law, you must register the birth of your baby within 10 days of the birth. Once your baby's birth is registered, you can request a certified copy and/or informational copy of your baby's birth certificate from the Office of Vital Records and Statistics, which provides instructions on how to request a birth certificate in person or by mail. Birth certificates are not issued by our hospitals.

Establishing legal fatherhood: When the parents of a newborn are unmarried, paternity is not automatically established — the father does not have the legal rights of a parent and will not be added to the birth certificate. Through the Paternity Opportunity Program, you can form a legal link from father to child. This free program allows you to establish paternity voluntarily, without going to court.