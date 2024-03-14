Provider Image

Aaron Cho, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Diagnostic radiology
Interventional neuroradiology (board certified)
Neuroradiology
Radiology
  1. California Center for Neurointerventional Surgery
    11199 Sorrento Valley Road
    Suite 203
    San Diego, CA 92121
    858-720-0900
    Fax: 619-566-0620

About Aaron Cho, MD

I believe in a personal approach with each patient. Their unique characteristics deserve individualized attention and a specific therapeutic plan to address their clinical situation. Spending as much time as needed to get to know the patient, understanding their perspective, and educating them about their medical needs and management are paramount to our practice. We apply this approach to every patient encounter, which leads to the best patient-doctor relationship. I decided to become a physician because I find medicine intellectually stimulating while it gives me the opportunity to help others in a meaningful way. In my spare time, I enjoy playing and watching soccer and tennis. I also like to read and hang out with friends and family.
Age:
 55
In practice since:
 2020
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Indiana University:
 Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego:
 Internship
Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth:
 Residency
University of California, San Diego:
 Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1790758548
