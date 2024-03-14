About Aaron Cho, MD

I believe in a personal approach with each patient. Their unique characteristics deserve individualized attention and a specific therapeutic plan to address their clinical situation. Spending as much time as needed to get to know the patient, understanding their perspective, and educating them about their medical needs and management are paramount to our practice. We apply this approach to every patient encounter, which leads to the best patient-doctor relationship. I decided to become a physician because I find medicine intellectually stimulating while it gives me the opportunity to help others in a meaningful way. In my spare time, I enjoy playing and watching soccer and tennis. I also like to read and hang out with friends and family.

Age: 55

In practice since: 2020

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Indiana University : Medical School

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Internship

Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



Areas of focus Acute ischemic stroke therapy

Aneurysm embolization

Head and neck tumor embolization

Spinal tumor embolization

