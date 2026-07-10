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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiac electrophysiology
Cardiology
Cardiovascular disease
(board certified)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiac electrophysiology
Cardiology
Cardiovascular disease
(board certified)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
488 E Valley Pkwy
Suite 107
Escondido, CA 92025
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Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
765 Medical Center Ct
Suite 211
Chula Vista, CA 91911
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To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1972887073
Abhishek S. Shah, MD, accepts 27 health insurance plans.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Abhishek S. Shah, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Abhishek S. Shah, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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