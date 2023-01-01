Abhishek Shah, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Location and phone
- 488 E Valley Pkwy
Suite 107
Escondido, CA 92025
Get directions
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego765 Medical Center Ct
Suite 211
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
About Abhishek Shah, MD
Age:38
In practice since:2021
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
St. Louis University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1972887073
Insurance plans accepted
Abhishek Shah, MD, accepts 31 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
