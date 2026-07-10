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Abhishek S. Shah, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiac electrophysiology

Cardiology

Cardiovascular disease

(board certified)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego

760-294-0480

488 E Valley Pkwy
Suite 107
Escondido, CA 92025

Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego

619-616-2100

765 Medical Center Ct
Suite 211
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego

    488 E Valley Pkwy
    Suite 107
    Escondido, CA 92025
    Get directions

    760-294-0480

  2. Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego

    765 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 211
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    619-616-2100

About Abhishek S. Shah, MD

Age: 41
In practice since: 2021
Gender: Male

Education

St. Louis University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1972887073

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Abhishek S. Shah, MD, accepts 27 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.