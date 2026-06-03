Dr Sacks has a very relaxed manner and really makes one feel like he can solve your health issue or give you reasonable explanations of possible out comes, I was very impressed with his treatment and felt some relief at possibly we have an answer to todays problem!He and his staff are great!!!

Verified Patient May 25, 2026 5.0

I experience several health problems and some chronic, but dr. Adams Sacks it is always open and involved to try treatments, or anything that can help to recover my functioning and life. I am grateful to have a PCP that sees the whole person and how the health issues affect each other instead of focus on one symptom or just tell me "this is all I can do" as other providers told me. He continues seeking solutions, new treatments exactly what a good professional should do. Also, the emphatic capacity and listening skills are above the average. You don't feel the rush or pressure to finish for next patient. We are lucky to have him