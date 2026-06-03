Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Primary Care
10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92121-6310
Get directions
858-499-2600
Fax: 858-526-6093
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Adam B. Sacks, MD
My goal is to assist my patients in becoming the happiest and healthiest they can be.
Education
NPI
1356757603
Insurance plans accepted
Adam B. Sacks, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
320 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 23, 2026
5.0
I saw his father Anthony for 30+ years. Adam is also a great doctor
Verified Patient
June 14, 2026
5.0
Dr Sacks has a very relaxed manner and really makes one feel like he can solve your health issue or give you reasonable explanations of possible out comes, I was very impressed with his treatment and felt some relief at possibly we have an answer to todays problem!He and his staff are great!!!
Verified Patient
May 25, 2026
5.0
I experience several health problems and some chronic, but dr. Adams Sacks it is always open and involved to try treatments, or anything that can help to recover my functioning and life. I am grateful to have a PCP that sees the whole person and how the health issues affect each other instead of focus on one symptom or just tell me "this is all I can do" as other providers told me. He continues seeking solutions, new treatments exactly what a good professional should do. Also, the emphatic capacity and listening skills are above the average. You don't feel the rush or pressure to finish for next patient. We are lucky to have him
Verified Patient
May 24, 2026
5.0
G
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Adam B. Sacks, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.