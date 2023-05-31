Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa10243 Genetic Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92121
Care schedule
Tuesday
Wednesday
Friday
About Adam Sacks, MD
I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. To understand more about this impact and how Sharp HealthCare is engaged in solutions, read about our All Ways Green initiative.
Age:39
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Drexel University College of Medicine:Medical School
NPI
1356757603
Insurance plans accepted
Adam Sacks, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
98 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Dr. Sacks is wonderful. Best PCP I've ever had. Actually first met him at urgent care, where he showed real compassion and competency dealing with a tough situation. As my PCP, he helped finally get me a diagnosis, and has offered numerous helpful solutions and resources. I feel listened to, respected, and like I can trust him. Top marks!!
Verified PatientFebruary 26, 2023
5.0
Dr Sacks knew I was coming to see him regarding my recent asthma flare up. He had documents to ready to give me explaining lots of the questions I had. He also was very patient discussing my asthma and the best way to control it.
Verified PatientFebruary 26, 2023
5.0
Dr. Sacks is a excellent physician! He wants to rule everything out and provide excellent care. I felt that I was well taken care of.
Verified PatientFebruary 24, 2023
5.0
Dr. Adam Sacks show interest, understanding, and explore all the possible alternatives to address the health issues. The best PCP that I have had so far.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Adam Sacks, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Adam Sacks, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
