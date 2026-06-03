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Adam B. Sacks, MD

4.9

320 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Primary Care

858-499-2600
Fax: 858-526-6093

10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92121-6310

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Primary Care

    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92121-6310
    Get directions

    858-499-2600
    Fax: 858-526-6093

Care schedule

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    Friday

About Adam B. Sacks, MD

My goal is to assist my patients in becoming the happiest and healthiest they can be.

Education

University of California, San Diego: Internship
University of California, San Diego: Residency
Drexel University College of Medicine: Medical School

NPI

1356757603

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Adam B. Sacks, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

320 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 23, 2026

5.0

I saw his father Anthony for 30+ years. Adam is also a great doctor

Verified Patient

June 14, 2026

5.0

Dr Sacks has a very relaxed manner and really makes one feel like he can solve your health issue or give you reasonable explanations of possible out comes, I was very impressed with his treatment and felt some relief at possibly we have an answer to todays problem!He and his staff are great!!!

Verified Patient

May 25, 2026

5.0

I experience several health problems and some chronic, but dr. Adams Sacks it is always open and involved to try treatments, or anything that can help to recover my functioning and life. I am grateful to have a PCP that sees the whole person and how the health issues affect each other instead of focus on one symptom or just tell me "this is all I can do" as other providers told me. He continues seeking solutions, new treatments exactly what a good professional should do. Also, the emphatic capacity and listening skills are above the average. You don't feel the rush or pressure to finish for next patient. We are lucky to have him

Verified Patient

May 24, 2026

5.0

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