Verified Patient May 31, 2023 5.0 Dr. Sacks is wonderful. Best PCP I've ever had. Actually first met him at urgent care, where he showed real compassion and competency dealing with a tough situation. As my PCP, he helped finally get me a diagnosis, and has offered numerous helpful solutions and resources. I feel listened to, respected, and like I can trust him. Top marks!!

Verified Patient February 26, 2023 5.0 Dr Sacks knew I was coming to see him regarding my recent asthma flare up. He had documents to ready to give me explaining lots of the questions I had. He also was very patient discussing my asthma and the best way to control it.

Verified Patient February 26, 2023 5.0 Dr. Sacks is a excellent physician! He wants to rule everything out and provide excellent care. I felt that I was well taken care of.