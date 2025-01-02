Medical doctor (MD)
Pediatric cardiology (board certified)
Medical doctor (MD)
Pediatric cardiology (board certified)
Rady Children's Specialists of San Diego3020 Children's Way
San Diego, CA 92123
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Adel Younoszai, MD
Gender:Male
Education
University of California, San Francisco:Fellowship
University of Iowa:Medical School
Columbus Children's Hospital:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1952493819
Adel Younoszai, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Adel Younoszai, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
