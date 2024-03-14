Medical doctor (MD)
Pediatric cardiology (board certified)
Pediatrics
Medical doctor (MD)
Pediatric cardiology (board certified)
Pediatrics
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Location and phone
Rady Children's Hospital3020 Childrens Way
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
About Alejandro Borquez, MD
Age:36
In practice since:2022
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of California, Davis:Medical School
Stanford University:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Stanford University:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1114277787
Patient Portal
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alejandro Borquez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alejandro Borquez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.