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Alyssa Self, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Chest Medicine & Critical Care Medicine

858-650-5037

8008 Frost St
Suite 401
San Diego, CA 92123

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Location and phone

  1. Chest Medicine & Critical Care Medicine

    8008 Frost St
    Suite 401
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-650-5037

About Alyssa Self, MD

Age: 35
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Female

Education

University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
University of Colorado: Medical School
Washington University : Residency

NPI

1386164663

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Alyssa Self, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.