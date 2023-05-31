Ratings and reviews

Patient ratings

Patient reviews

Verified Patient May 31, 2023 5.0 EXCELLENT doctor! He actively listened and explained everything clearly in understandable terms. He is friendly and kind

Verified Patient May 26, 2023 5.0 The doctor was very patient and attentive as he listened to me describe my situation and my past treatment.

Verified Patient May 24, 2023 5.0 Dr. Aliwahlia did a thorough exam and found an issue with a possible infection on my foot. He suggested I see my primary care physician before he proceeded with any treatment for my knee. He wanted to make sure that any antibiotics I would need to take would not interfere with the steroid injection to my knee. I am very grateful for his insight and concern.