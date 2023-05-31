Medical Doctor
Rehab/physical medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Rehab/physical medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Murphy Canyon9610 Granite Ridge Dr
Suite A
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Amrit Ahluwalia, MD
Age:35
In practice since:2022
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
SUNY Downstate Medical Center:Residency
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:Fellowship
University of California, Davis:Medical School
Kaweah Delta Health Care District:Internship
NPI
1235515586
Insurance plans accepted
Amrit Ahluwalia, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
115 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
EXCELLENT doctor! He actively listened and explained everything clearly in understandable terms. He is friendly and kind
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
The doctor was very patient and attentive as he listened to me describe my situation and my past treatment.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Dr. Aliwahlia did a thorough exam and found an issue with a possible infection on my foot. He suggested I see my primary care physician before he proceeded with any treatment for my knee. He wanted to make sure that any antibiotics I would need to take would not interfere with the steroid injection to my knee. I am very grateful for his insight and concern.
Verified PatientMay 21, 2023
5.0
Amazing! For the first time since I have been dealing with my condition (appx, five years), I felt like I was being heard and understood. He presented some options to me that I didn't even know were available to me. I consider myself very fortunate to have him caring for me.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amrit Ahluwalia, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amrit Ahluwalia, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.