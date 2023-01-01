Amy Briggs, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Emergency medicine (board certified)
Amy Briggs, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Emergency medicine (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
Appointment scheduling is not available for this provider due to their specialty.
About Amy Briggs, MD
In practice since:2022
Gender:Non-binary
Languages:English
Education
University of Southern California:Residency
University of California, Irvine:Fellowship
University of Southern California:Medical School
University of Southern California:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1528422136
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Amy Briggs, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amy Briggs, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Amy Briggs, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amy Briggs, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.