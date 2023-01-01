Ana Ortiz Llizaliturri, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Ana Ortiz Llizaliturri, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Ysidro Health Center4050 Beyer Blvd
San Ysidro, CA 92173
Get directions
About Ana Ortiz Llizaliturri, MD
Age:33
In practice since:2022
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Residency
California State University Fresno:Medical School
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Internship
NPI
1316407026
Insurance plans accepted
Ana Ortiz Llizaliturri, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ana Ortiz Llizaliturri, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ana Ortiz Llizaliturri, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.