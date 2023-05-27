Medical Doctor
Hematology/oncology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North8010 Frost St.
Second and Third Floors
San Diego, CA 92123
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North8010 Frost St.
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Andrew Hampshire, MD
I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. To understand more about this impact and how Sharp HealthCare is engaged in solutions, read about our All Ways Green initiative.
Age:53
In practice since:2007
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Internship
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Residency
Ohio State University:Medical School
Scripps Green Hospital:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Blood disorders
- Cancer
NPI
1073559068
Insurance plans accepted
Andrew Hampshire, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
257 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Dr. Hampshire is a very caring oncologist. It's an honor to be one of his patients.
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Dr. Hampshire is THE BEST I love him and am so appreciative of his care.
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Dr. Hampshire is a wonderful, caring and considerate person as well as a great doctor. I'm blessed to be a patient of his!
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Dr. Hampshire is a wonderful,caring, intelligent Dr. I am so grateful to be under his care.
Special recognitions
Over 250 recognitions
Andrew Hampshire, MD, has received over 250 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Andrew Hampshire, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
