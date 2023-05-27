Provider Image

Andrew Hampshire, MD

Medical Doctor
Hematology/oncology (board certified)
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North
    8010 Frost St.
    Second and Third Floors
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-939-6622
  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa
    5525 Grossmont Center Dr
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    619-644-6770

Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North
8010 Frost St.
    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Andrew Hampshire, MD

I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. To understand more about this impact and how Sharp HealthCare is engaged in solutions, read about our All Ways Green initiative.
 53
 2007
 Male
English
Education
Scripps Mercy Hospital:
 Internship
Scripps Mercy Hospital:
 Residency
Ohio State University:
 Medical School
Scripps Green Hospital:
 Fellowship
Areas of focus
1073559068
5.0
257 ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 27, 2023
5.0
Dr. Hampshire is a very caring oncologist. It's an honor to be one of his patients.
Verified Patient
May 26, 2023
5.0
Dr. Hampshire is THE BEST I love him and am so appreciative of his care.
Verified Patient
May 26, 2023
5.0
Dr. Hampshire is a wonderful, caring and considerate person as well as a great doctor. I'm blessed to be a patient of his!
Verified Patient
May 25, 2023
5.0
Dr. Hampshire is a wonderful,caring, intelligent Dr. I am so grateful to be under his care.
Guardian Angel image
Over 250 recognitions
Andrew Hampshire, MD, has received over 250 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Andrew Hampshire, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
