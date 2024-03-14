Provider Image

Andrew Ross, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Dermatology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. Dermatology Specialists, Inc.
    1309 S Mission Rd
    Suite A
    Fallbrook, CA 92028
    Get directions
  2. Dermatology Specialists, Inc.
    3629 Vista Way
    Oceanside, CA 92056
    Get directions
  3. Dermatology Specialists, Inc.
    31515 Rancho Pueblo Rd
    Suite 201
    Temecula, CA 92592
    Get directions
  4. Dermatology Specialists, Inc.
    530 Lomas Santa Fe Drive
    Suite D
    Solana Beach, CA 92075
    Get directions
    858-259-0056
    Fax: 858-259-0187

Care schedule

Dermatology Specialists, Inc.
530 Lomas Santa Fe Drive
  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Andrew Ross, MD

Gender:
 Male
Education
University of Miami Miller School of Medicine:
 Medical School
University of California, San Diego:
 Internship
Jackson Memorial Hospital:
 Residency
NPI
1700140738

Insurance plans accepted

Andrew Ross, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Andrew Ross, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.