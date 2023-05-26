Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St.
San Diego, CA 92131
Care schedule
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Angelica Bayardo, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Kristin Hampshire, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I believe it is important to empower patients with tools for self-care and illness prevention. When a medical problem is encountered, however, I believe that it is important to include both therapeutic lifestyle changes in addition to medical treatments to promote healing. I find great satisfaction in combining my interest and passion for science and medicine with caring for patients and their families. I enjoy spending my spare time in the company of my son and daughter. We enjoy engaging in outdoor activities, such as sports and hiking. We also enjoy traveling and listening to music.
Age:50
In practice since:2009
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Kaiser Permanente:Internship
Kaiser Permanente:Residency
University of California, Los Angeles:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Cholesterol management
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Preventive medicine
NPI
1023157724
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Angelica Bayardo, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
157 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Dr Bayardo is by far the best PCP I have ever experienced
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
Dr. Bayardo is a wonderful doctor. I trust her and appreciate her care and knowledge.
Verified PatientApril 18, 2023
5.0
Dr Bayardo gives excellent care
Verified PatientApril 14, 2023
5.0
Dr. Bayardo is the most amazing Primary I have ever had. There is a reason I came back to her office regardless of a longer commute.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Angelica Bayardo, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Angelica Bayardo, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
