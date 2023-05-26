About Angelica Bayardo, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Kristin Hampshire, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I believe it is important to empower patients with tools for self-care and illness prevention. When a medical problem is encountered, however, I believe that it is important to include both therapeutic lifestyle changes in addition to medical treatments to promote healing. I find great satisfaction in combining my interest and passion for science and medicine with caring for patients and their families. I enjoy spending my spare time in the company of my son and daughter. We enjoy engaging in outdoor activities, such as sports and hiking. We also enjoy traveling and listening to music.

Age: 50

In practice since: 2009

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Kaiser Permanente : Internship

Kaiser Permanente : Residency

University of California, Los Angeles : Medical School



Areas of focus Anxiety and panic disorders

Cholesterol management

Depression

Diabetes

Preventive medicine

