Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
About Kristin Hampshire, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Angelica Bayardo, and we work together to provide you excellent care. My goal is to provide evidence-based medical care that makes sense. I decided to become a physician at the age of eight, after my own diagnosis with a benign bone cyst, which required multiple surgeries through early adolescence. I was inspired by my orthopedic surgeon at the time, who left a positive impact on my life. I strongly believe in the importance of clear, compassionate communication and strive to ensure my patients understand and agree with medical decisions and goals. I endeavor to emphasize and support wellness through diet, exercise and healthy living as a critical component to physical and mental well-being and to disease prevention. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. To understand more about this impact and how Sharp HealthCare is engaged in solutions, read about our All Ways Green initiative. I thoroughly enjoy being a family physician, finding fulfillment in the broad scope of care, the challenges and the human interaction. I am a mother of three and enjoy spending time with my husband and kids. I enjoy physical fitness whenever I can find the time — running, mountain biking, tennis and hiking keep me balanced.
Age:52
In practice since:2001
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Sharp Family Medical Center:Residency
Sharp Family Medical Center:Internship
Ohio State University:Medical School
Ratings and reviews
4.9
183 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Dr. Hampshire always explains complicated things in a comprehensive and comprehensible manner. She is a beloved physician because she is so authentic and devoted to her profession and patients.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Best doctor I've ever had.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Extraordinary doctor
Verified PatientMay 20, 2023
5.0
I was in pain and Dr. Hampshire was very understanding, helpful and kind.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Kristin Hampshire, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kristin Hampshire, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
