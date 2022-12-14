Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Primary Care
10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor C
San Diego, CA 92131-3940
Get directions
858-499-2714
Fax: 858-621-4022
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
About Kristin J. Hampshire, MD
My goal is to provide evidence-based medical care that makes sense. I decided to become a physician at the age of eight, after my own diagnosis with a benign bone cyst, which required multiple surgeries through early adolescence. I was inspired by my orthopedic surgeon at the time, who left a positive impact on my life. I strongly believe in the importance of clear, compassionate communication and strive to ensure my patients understand and agree with medical decisions and goals. I endeavor to emphasize and support wellness through diet, exercise and healthy living as a critical component to physical and mental well-being and to disease prevention. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. To understand more about this impact and how Sharp HealthCare is engaged in solutions, read about our All Ways Green initiative. I thoroughly enjoy being a family physician, finding fulfillment in the broad scope of care, the challenges and the human interaction. I am a mother of three and enjoy spending time with my husband and kids. I enjoy physical fitness whenever I can find the time — running, mountain biking, tennis and hiking keep me balanced.
Education
Areas of focus
- Lab on premises
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1629088620
Insurance plans accepted
Kristin J. Hampshire, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
245 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 13, 2026
5.0
Dr Hampshire has consistently provided excellent care for me. She has been my physician for the last 16 years and prior to that when she practiced at the Grossmont clinic.
Verified Patient
June 11, 2026
5.0
Dr. Hampshire was so very thorough on my visit, and I really appreciated that. She even looked into something I had completely forgotten about, but really needed information on, and that was very helpful.
Verified Patient
June 5, 2026
5.0
Absolute adoration!
Verified Patient
May 26, 2026
5.0
My first visit. Dr. Hampshire had been recommended by my wife and now I know why. Very professional and at the same time personable. I immediately felt taken care.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kristin J. Hampshire, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kristin J. Hampshire, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.