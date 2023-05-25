About Kristin Hampshire, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Angelica Bayardo, and we work together to provide you excellent care. My goal is to provide evidence-based medical care that makes sense. I decided to become a physician at the age of eight, after my own diagnosis with a benign bone cyst, which required multiple surgeries through early adolescence. I was inspired by my orthopedic surgeon at the time, who left a positive impact on my life. I strongly believe in the importance of clear, compassionate communication and strive to ensure my patients understand and agree with medical decisions and goals. I endeavor to emphasize and support wellness through diet, exercise and healthy living as a critical component to physical and mental well-being and to disease prevention. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. To understand more about this impact and how Sharp HealthCare is engaged in solutions, read about our All Ways Green initiative. I thoroughly enjoy being a family physician, finding fulfillment in the broad scope of care, the challenges and the human interaction. I am a mother of three and enjoy spending time with my husband and kids. I enjoy physical fitness whenever I can find the time — running, mountain biking, tennis and hiking keep me balanced.

Age: 52

In practice since: 2001

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Sharp Family Medical Center : Residency

Sharp Family Medical Center : Internship

Ohio State University : Medical School



NPI 1629088620