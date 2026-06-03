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Anisa M. Yalom, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

General surgery

(board certified)

Plastic surgery

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Insurance plans accepted

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San Diego Shoulder to Fingertips Medical Group

760-750-1902

277 Rancheros Dr
Suite 101
San Marcos, CA 92069

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Location and phone

  1. San Diego Shoulder to Fingertips Medical Group

    277 Rancheros Dr
    Suite 101
    San Marcos, CA 92069
    Get directions

    760-750-1902

About Anisa M. Yalom, MD

In practice since: 2020

Education

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center: Residency
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Magee Women's Hospital: Fellowship
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA: Medical School
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1164679908

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