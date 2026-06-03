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Anita Niederberger Huang, OD

4.9

428 ratings

Optometrist (OD)

Optometry

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Optometry

619-397-3088
Fax: 619-397-3388

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 1
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Optometry

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 1
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    619-397-3088
    Fax: 619-397-3388

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Thursday

About Anita Niederberger Huang, OD

I believe that each person has a different story and should be treated as an individual. Vision is a precious gift, so my goal is to provide the best primary eye care possible to help all of my patients maintain that gift. Outside of work, I enjoy gardening, cooking, spending time with my family and working out.

Age: 54
In practice since: 2000
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: Nee-der-ber-ger
Languages: Spanish

Education

Southern California College Of Optometry: Medical School

Areas of focus

  • Contact lenses

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1184734212

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Anita Niederberger Huang, OD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

428 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 30, 2026

5.0

Doctor Anita she is the the best

Verified Patient

June 28, 2026

5.0

She's so nice especially when I ask question she explain everything to me

Verified Patient

June 28, 2026

5.0

Good

Verified Patient

June 28, 2026

5.0

Dr. Simmons is amazing. She was thorough and answered my questions/concerns efficiently.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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