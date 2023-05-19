About Anita Niederberger, OD

I believe that each person has a different story and should be treated as an individual. Vision is a precious gift, so my goal is to provide the best primary eye care possible to help all of my patients maintain that gift. Outside of work, I enjoy gardening, cooking, spending time with my family and working out.

Age: 51

In practice since: 2000

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Nee-der-ber-ger

Languages: English , Spanish , German

Education Southern California College Of Optometry : Medical School



Areas of focus Contact lenses

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1184734212