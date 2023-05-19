Doctor of Optometry
Optometry
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Thursday
About Anita Niederberger, OD
I believe that each person has a different story and should be treated as an individual. Vision is a precious gift, so my goal is to provide the best primary eye care possible to help all of my patients maintain that gift. Outside of work, I enjoy gardening, cooking, spending time with my family and working out.
Age:51
In practice since:2000
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Nee-der-ber-ger
Languages:English, Spanish, German
Education
Southern California College Of Optometry:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Contact lenses
NPI
1184734212
Insurance plans accepted
Anita Niederberger, OD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
227 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
This Doctor is awesome.
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
My first visit with Dr. Niederberger, and very delighted with her care and interest with my case
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
She is a very good doctor.
Verified PatientApril 28, 2023
5.0
She is the best and courteous Dr and cares about the patient
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Anita Niederberger, OD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Anita Niederberger, OD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
