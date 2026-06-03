Optometrist (OD)
Optometry
Medical Group
Insurance
Optometrist (OD)
Optometry
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Optometry
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 1
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
619-397-3088
Fax: 619-397-3388
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Thursday
About Anita Niederberger Huang, OD
I believe that each person has a different story and should be treated as an individual. Vision is a precious gift, so my goal is to provide the best primary eye care possible to help all of my patients maintain that gift. Outside of work, I enjoy gardening, cooking, spending time with my family and working out.
Education
Areas of focus
- Contact lenses
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1184734212
Insurance plans accepted
Anita Niederberger Huang, OD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
428 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 30, 2026
5.0
Doctor Anita she is the the best
Verified Patient
June 28, 2026
5.0
She's so nice especially when I ask question she explain everything to me
Verified Patient
June 28, 2026
5.0
Good
Verified Patient
June 28, 2026
5.0
Dr. Simmons is amazing. She was thorough and answered my questions/concerns efficiently.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Anita Niederberger Huang, OD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.