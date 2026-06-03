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Aysun Azimi, DO

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Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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292 Euclid Ave

619-262-8624

292 Euclid Ave
Suite 220
San Diego, CA 92114

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. 292 Euclid Ave
    Suite 220
    San Diego, CA 92114
    Get directions

    619-262-8624

About Aysun Azimi, DO

Education

University of California, San Francisco-Fresno: Residency
Touro University of Osteopathic Medicine: Medical School
University Medical Center of Fresno: Internship
University Medical Center of Fresno: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1710246160

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Aysun Azimi, DO, accepts 3 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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