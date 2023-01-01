Provider Image

Aysun Azimi, DO

Doctor of Osteopathy
Pediatrics (board certified)
Accepting new patients
  1. 292 Euclid Ave
    Suite 220
    San Diego, CA 92114
    619-262-8624

About Aysun Azimi, DO

Languages: 
English
Education
University of California, San Francisco-Fresno:
 Residency
Touro University of Osteopathic Medicine:
 Medical School
University Medical Center of Fresno:
 Internship
University Medical Center of Fresno:
 Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1710246160

Aysun Azimi, DO, accepts 3 health insurance plans.

