Aysun Azimi, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Pediatrics (board certified)
Aysun Azimi, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
- 292 Euclid Ave
Suite 220
San Diego, CA 92114
Get directions
About Aysun Azimi, DO
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Francisco-Fresno:Residency
Touro University of Osteopathic Medicine:Medical School
University Medical Center of Fresno:Internship
University Medical Center of Fresno:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1710246160
Insurance plans accepted
Aysun Azimi, DO, accepts 3 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Aysun Azimi, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Aysun Azimi, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.