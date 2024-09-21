Provider Image

Benito Pascua, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Emergency medicine
Hyperbaric medicine and wound care

Scheduling not available for this provider

About Benito Pascua, MD

Age:

 31

Gender:

 Male

Education

Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical School:

 Residency

University of California, San Francisco:

 Medical School

UC San Diego Medical Center:

 Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1821558123

Patient Portal

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Benito Pascua, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.