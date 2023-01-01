Bhakti Tantod, MD
About Bhakti Tantod, MD
I believe very strongly in preventive care and in patients' empowerment of their own health. I try to treat the patient as a whole as many factors go into disease processes; identifying and treating them as a unit seems to be the most beneficial way. I became a physician because I love science and enjoy working with people. I believe that your health is one of the most important things that you have and that you should take good care of it. To me, The Sharp Experience means treating patients with the utmost respect, maintaining their privacy and doing the best we can to serve all their health care needs. Outside of work I enjoy reading, watching movies and spending time with my family.
Age:45
In practice since:2011
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of California, Los Angeles:Internship
The George Washington University:Medical School
Contra Costa Regional Medical Center:Residency
Areas of focus
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Chronic cough
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- COPD
- Cryosurgery
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Fibromyalgia
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Liver disease
- Neck pain
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Psoriasis
- Recurrent infections
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Trigger point injection
- Tuberculosis
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Wound healing
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1427022094
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Bhakti Tantod, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bhakti Tantod, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
