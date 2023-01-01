About Bhakti Tantod, MD

I believe very strongly in preventive care and in patients' empowerment of their own health. I try to treat the patient as a whole as many factors go into disease processes; identifying and treating them as a unit seems to be the most beneficial way. I became a physician because I love science and enjoy working with people. I believe that your health is one of the most important things that you have and that you should take good care of it. To me, The Sharp Experience means treating patients with the utmost respect, maintaining their privacy and doing the best we can to serve all their health care needs. Outside of work I enjoy reading, watching movies and spending time with my family.

Age: 45

In practice since: 2011

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of California, Los Angeles : Internship

The George Washington University : Medical School

Contra Costa Regional Medical Center : Residency



NPI 1427022094