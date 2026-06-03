Doctor of medicine (MD)
Urgent care
(board certified)
Medical Group
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Urgent care
(board certified)
Medical Group
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
About Bhakti D. Tantod, MD
I believe very strongly in preventive care and in patients' empowerment of their own health. I try to treat the patient as a whole as many factors go into disease processes; identifying and treating them as a unit seems to be the most beneficial way. I became a physician because I love science and enjoy working with people. I believe that your health is one of the most important things that you have and that you should take good care of it. To me, The Sharp Experience means treating patients with the utmost respect, maintaining their privacy and doing the best we can to serve all their health care needs. Outside of work I enjoy reading, watching movies and spending time with my family.
Education
NPI
1427022094
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bhakti D. Tantod, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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