Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
The Neuron Clinic
450 4th Ave
Suite 215
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
858-425-3840
Fax: 858-425-3842
The Neuron Clinic
44045 Margarita Rd
Suite 106
Temecula, CA 92592
Get directions
951-462-4624
Fax: 951-462-4625
The Neuron Clinic
892 East Madison Avenue
El Cajon, CA 92020
Get directions
619-737-1117
Fax: 619-880-8535
Care schedule
The Neuron Clinic
44045 Margarita Rd
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
The Neuron Clinic
892 East Madison Avenue
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Branko N. Huisa-Garate, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1063551000
Insurance plans accepted
Branko N. Huisa-Garate, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Branko N. Huisa-Garate, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Branko N. Huisa-Garate, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.