Brian Miller, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Psychiatry (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
Appointment scheduling is not available for this provider due to their specialty.
About Brian Miller, MD
I have always been fascinated by the human body. The workings are so complex, and being able to modify them when things get off track is one of the most rewarding experiences I've had. Studying and practicing psychiatry has been a natural draw for me. I am privileged to have found a specialty that continues to make major advancements in diagnosing and treating illness, thereby relieving suffering. My mission is to provide care that maximizes an individual's functioning and enables them to pursue enjoyable activities despite the presence of severe and/or persistent mental illness. During my spare time I enjoy outdoor activities such as spending time at the beach, hiking and fishing. Building and tinkering in the garage is how I relax and refocus.
Age:54
In practice since:2001
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, Davis:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Addictive behavior (drug and alcohol abuse)
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Bipolar disease
- Depression
- Electroconvulsive therapy
- Mood disorders
- Obsessive compulsive disorder
- Post-traumatic stress disorder
- Postpartum depression
- Psychiatric assessment
- Psychopharmacology
- Psychotic disorders
- Schizophrenia
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1861411381
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Brian Miller, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brian Miller, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
