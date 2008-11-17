About Brian P. Miller, MD

I am a board-certified psychiatrist and addiction medicine specialist with over two decades of leadership in acute and interventional psychiatric care. I serve as the medical director of multiple behavioral health programs across Sharp HealthCare hospitals, including the Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Behavioral Health, emergency psychiatric services, electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). I’m also the founder of TMS Therapeutics in San Diego and President of Western Specialty Group. I’m a distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association and hold academic appointments at UC San Diego and other institutions. I am proud to be included in “Top Doc” honors and Clinician of the Year awards, and have made frequent media appearances to advocate for psychiatric care access and innovation. I have an avid interest in neuromodulation and acute care psychiatry, and have published works on ECT, TMS, catatonia, schizophrenia, and integrated behavioral health. I feel my work bridges clinical excellence, research, teaching, and public health advocacy. To relax and refocus you can find me tinkering in the garage or out on the mountain bike trails.

Age: 57

In practice since: 2001

Gender: Male



Education University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of California, Davis : Medical School

