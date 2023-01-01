About Brian Miller, MD

I have always been fascinated by the human body. The workings are so complex, and being able to modify them when things get off track is one of the most rewarding experiences I've had. Studying and practicing psychiatry has been a natural draw for me. I am privileged to have found a specialty that continues to make major advancements in diagnosing and treating illness, thereby relieving suffering. My mission is to provide care that maximizes an individual's functioning and enables them to pursue enjoyable activities despite the presence of severe and/or persistent mental illness. During my spare time I enjoy outdoor activities such as spending time at the beach, hiking and fishing. Building and tinkering in the garage is how I relax and refocus.

Age: 54

In practice since: 2001

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of California, Davis : Medical School



