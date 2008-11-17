Using electroconvulsive therapy for psychiatric treatment
Studies show that there is now wider acceptance of treating mental health conditions with electroconvulsive therapy.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Addiction psychiatry
Psychiatry
(board certified)
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Addiction psychiatry
Psychiatry
(board certified)
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
I am a board-certified psychiatrist and addiction medicine specialist with over two decades of leadership in acute and interventional psychiatric care. I serve as the medical director of multiple behavioral health programs across Sharp HealthCare hospitals, including the Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Behavioral Health, emergency psychiatric services, electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). I’m also the founder of TMS Therapeutics in San Diego and President of Western Specialty Group. I’m a distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association and hold academic appointments at UC San Diego and other institutions. I am proud to be included in “Top Doc” honors and Clinician of the Year awards, and have made frequent media appearances to advocate for psychiatric care access and innovation. I have an avid interest in neuromodulation and acute care psychiatry, and have published works on ECT, TMS, catatonia, schizophrenia, and integrated behavioral health. I feel my work bridges clinical excellence, research, teaching, and public health advocacy. To relax and refocus you can find me tinkering in the garage or out on the mountain bike trails.
1861411381
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brian P. Miller, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brian P. Miller, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Brian P. Miller, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
Studies show that there is now wider acceptance of treating mental health conditions with electroconvulsive therapy.
Esketamine is a safe, very low dose of ketamine — a powerful anesthetic — proven to reduce symptoms of severe depression.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.