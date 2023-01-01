Carlos De Carvalho, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine
Insurance
Location and phone
- 2939 Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92154
Carlos T. DeCarvalho, MD, Inc.629 3rd Ave
Suite A
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Care schedule
Thursday
About Carlos De Carvalho, MD
The patients, my office staff and myself are one team and by working together we will be able to provide excellent health care to our patients.
Age:72
In practice since:1982
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:DE Car-va-ho
Languages:English, Portuguese, Spanish
Education
Oakwood Hospital & Medical Center (Deerborn, MI):Residency
Oakwood Hospital & Medical Center (Deerborn, MI):Internship
Autonomous University of Guadalajara (Mexico):Medical School
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Chronic pain management
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Preventive medicine
NPI
1518983543
Insurance plans accepted
Carlos De Carvalho, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Carlos De Carvalho, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Carlos De Carvalho, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
