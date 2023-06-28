Pulmonary care is offered at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, Sharp Memorial Hospital, Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion and three Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Center locations.

Sharp Grossmont Hospital

At Sharp Grossmont Hospital, care is provided through the Burr Clinic — an outpatient clinic that offers highly specialized respiratory care using the latest diagnostic and therapeutic techniques. Our goal is to provide early detection and treatment of pulmonary nodules, lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). For instance, our hospital uses techniques such as robotic-assisted bronchoscopy, an innovative procedure that enables doctors to find and treat lung cancer sooner, drastically improving chances of survival.

The Burr Heart & Lung Clinic at Sharp Grossmont Hospital is also proud to be the exclusive health care partner of the American Lung Association - San Diego’s efforts to raise awareness of and save lives through lung cancer screening and early detection.

Our doctors at the Burr Heart & Lung Clinic accept most insurances and treat adult patients of all ages. We are located within Grossmont Medical Plaza. Please call us for more information at 619-740-4770.

Sharp Memorial Hospital

Sharp Memorial Hospital’s pulmonary team is led by Dr. Davies Wong, medical director and pulmonary disease specialist. The team includes a full suite of best-in-class experts, including thoracic and cardiovascular surgeons, radiation oncologists, medical oncologists, radiologists, pulmonologists and critical care physicians.

Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion

At our Outpatient Pulmonary Clinic offers comprehensive, specialized care for patients diagnosed with common lung diseases and conditions. Our clinic’s goal is to identify treatable lung conditions early to mitigate disease progression with routine imaging, timely follow-up and close monitoring.

The clinic focuses on helping patients understand their lung cancer screenings, help manage lung nodules found on CT scans, as well as navigate diagnosis for chronic obstructive disease (COPD), asthma and long haul COVID-19 treatment. Our patient managers help guide patients through their personalized treatment process. To learn more, call us at 858-939-5864.