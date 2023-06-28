San Diego pulmonary care
At Sharp, we’re focused on ensuring that every breath you take continues to be full and effortless. Here, our broad range of pulmonary services and treatments are led by experts working together for you.
Pulmonary care conditions
Our hospital-based inpatient departments and outpatient clinics provide a broad range of treatment options for various lung and breathing conditions.
Allergies
Asbestos exposure, including mesothelioma
Asthma
Chronic bronchitis
Chronic cough
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
Cor Pulmonale
Interstitial lung disease
Lung nodules
Pleural effusion
Pulmonary embolism
Pulmonary fibrosis
Pulmonary hypertension
Radiation pneumonitis
Respiratory failure
Shortness of breath
Tracheotomy care and weaning
Pulmonary care treatments and procedures
At Sharp, we’re committed to helping patients achieve their highest possible level of independence and We offer a wide range of diagnostics and lung care treatments, as well as advanced, minimally invasive procedures.
Bullectomy - removal of large, abnormal air pockets inside the lung
CT-guided lung biopsy
Decortications - removal of thick membrane covering the lung, which may affect breathing
Endobronchial ultrasound
Esophagectomy - removal of parts of the esophagus
ION (robotic-assisted bronchoscopy)
Linear accelerators
Lobectomy - removal of a lobe on the lung
Lung resection, including pneumonectomy, lobectomy, segmentectomy and wedge resections
Mediastinoscopy - procedure to view and remove tissue from behind the breastbone
Pleuroscopy - procedure to view the space between the lung and chest
Pneumonectomy - removal of part or all of the lung
Segmentectomy - removal of a cancerous tumor
Thoracentesis - removal of excess fluid between the lung and chest
Video-assisted thoracic surgery (VATS) and awake video-assisted thoracic surgery (AVATS)
Frequently asked questions
San Diego pulmonary care locations
We offer a wide range of pulmonary services at at the following locations.