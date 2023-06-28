Senior couple on bench overlooking La Jolla shores.

Senior care services

If you're over 65, or caring for an older loved one, trust in us to provide extraordinary care, dedicated assistance and a range of senior care service resources — tailored to your every need.

Programs and services 

As San Diego's largest and most comprehensive health care system, our medical teams offer exceptional care for older adults including access to a network of renowned experts and geriatric medicine specialists in top-notch facilities.  

And our emergency departments are uniquely qualified to care for older adults, as accredited by the American College of Emergency Physicians. 

We offer the following senior care programs and services specialized to our aging community.

Caregiving resources 

Being a caregiver takes courage, patience, persistence and the support of family, friends and the community. If you are a caregiver, remember to take care of yourself. Here are some solutions for caregivers to help prevent burnout.

Frequently asked questions

