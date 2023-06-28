Senior care services

Seniors and aging classes and seminars
Screenings, education and support groups for seniors.
If you're over 65, or caring for an older loved one, trust in us to provide extraordinary care, dedicated assistance and a range of senior care service resources — tailored to your every need.
As San Diego's largest and most comprehensive health care system, our medical teams offer exceptional care for older adults including access to a network of renowned experts and geriatric medicine specialists in top-notch facilities.
And our emergency departments are uniquely qualified to care for older adults, as accredited by the American College of Emergency Physicians.
We offer the following senior care programs and services specialized to our aging community.
Being a caregiver takes courage, patience, persistence and the support of family, friends and the community. If you are a caregiver, remember to take care of yourself. Here are some solutions for caregivers to help prevent burnout.
Considering hospice sooner could significantly increase your loved ones’ quality of life.
