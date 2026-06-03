Doctor of medicine (MD)
Radiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Radiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
About Clay R. Bowland, MD
I enjoy having a career that melds science and healing to improve patient health. It is a very powerful and extremely rewarding profession. I try to dispense medical advice or treatment in a fashion that gives patients a better understanding of their conditions, which hopefully will allow them to make more informed and confident decisions regarding their health care. When it comes to procedures, I realize patients may be very nervous and feel it's my position to try to put their concerns at ease. My goal is for patients to be confident that they are receiving the very best care. Outside of work I enjoy spending time with my grandchildren and reading.
Education
NPI
1114936424
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Clay R. Bowland, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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