About Clay Bowland, MD

I enjoy having a career that melds science and healing to improve patient health. It is a very powerful and extremely rewarding profession. I try to dispense medical advice or treatment in a fashion that gives patients a better understanding of their conditions, which hopefully will allow them to make more informed and confident decisions regarding their health care. When it comes to procedures, I realize patients may be very nervous and feel it's my position to try to put their concerns at ease. My goal is for patients to be confident that they are receiving the very best care. Outside of work I enjoy spending time with my grandchildren and reading.

Age: 67

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Georgetown University : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Residency

Wilford Hall Medical Center USAF : Internship



NPI 1114936424