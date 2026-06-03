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Clay R. Bowland, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Radiology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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This provider does not see patients by appointment.

About Clay R. Bowland, MD

I enjoy having a career that melds science and healing to improve patient health. It is a very powerful and extremely rewarding profession. I try to dispense medical advice or treatment in a fashion that gives patients a better understanding of their conditions, which hopefully will allow them to make more informed and confident decisions regarding their health care. When it comes to procedures, I realize patients may be very nervous and feel it's my position to try to put their concerns at ease. My goal is for patients to be confident that they are receiving the very best care. Outside of work I enjoy spending time with my grandchildren and reading.

Age: 70
Gender: Male
Languages: English

Education

Georgetown University: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Residency
Wilford Hall Medical Center USAF: Internship

NPI

1114936424

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Special recognitions

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