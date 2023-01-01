Provider Image

Curtis Duffield, MD

Medical Doctor
Diagnostic radiology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy

About Curtis Duffield, MD

I strive to always deliver the best patient care.
Age:
 44
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Massachusetts General Hospital:
 Fellowship
San Joaquin Valley General Hospital:
 Internship
University of California, Davis:
 Medical School
University of California, Davis:
 Residency
NPI
1063559805
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Curtis Duffield, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Curtis Duffield, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
