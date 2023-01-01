Curtis Duffield, MD
No ratings available
Scheduling not available for this provider
Appointment scheduling is not available for this provider due to their specialty.
About Curtis Duffield, MD
I strive to always deliver the best patient care.
Age:44
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Massachusetts General Hospital:Fellowship
San Joaquin Valley General Hospital:Internship
University of California, Davis:Medical School
University of California, Davis:Residency
NPI
1063559805
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Curtis Duffield, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Curtis Duffield, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Curtis Duffield, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Curtis Duffield, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.