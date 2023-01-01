About Dallas Chase, MD

I enjoy meeting and working with people to help them build a healthy lifestyle, which is an important part of a fulfilling life. Iam a proponent of working as a team to achieve the best possible outcomes for my patients. I strongly believe in preventing illness through knowledge and healthy living as the primary modality for good health. I enjoy spending time with my family and doing activities to enjoy our beautiful city, including hiking, surfing and running.

Age: 35

In practice since: 2022

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Mercy Hospital : Residency

Ross University : Medical School



NPI 1275053357