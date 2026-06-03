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Dallas M. Chase, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Urgent care

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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This provider does not see patients by appointment.

About Dallas M. Chase, MD

I enjoy meeting and working with people to help them build a healthy lifestyle, which is an important part of a fulfilling life. Iam a proponent of working as a team to achieve the best possible outcomes for my patients. I strongly believe in preventing illness through knowledge and healthy living as the primary modality for good health. I enjoy spending time with my family and doing activities to enjoy our beautiful city, including hiking, surfing and running.

Age: 38
In practice since: 2022
Gender: Male
Languages: English

Education

Mercy Hospital: Residency
Ross University: Medical School

NPI

1275053357

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.