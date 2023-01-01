Dallas Chase, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Dallas Chase, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider only treats patients in urgent care or when your primary care physician is unavailable.
About Dallas Chase, MD
I enjoy meeting and working with people to help them build a healthy lifestyle, which is an important part of a fulfilling life. Iam a proponent of working as a team to achieve the best possible outcomes for my patients. I strongly believe in preventing illness through knowledge and healthy living as the primary modality for good health. I enjoy spending time with my family and doing activities to enjoy our beautiful city, including hiking, surfing and running.
Age:35
In practice since:2022
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Mercy Hospital:Residency
Ross University:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Colitis
- COPD
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- Headache
- Hypertension
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Neck pain
- Nutrition
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Sports medicine
NPI
1275053357
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Special recognitions
