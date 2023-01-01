About Daniel Brereton, DO

I decided to become a physician because I truly enjoy helping people. I love science and working with my hands. Orthopedics combines these while being able to help patients. My patient care philosophy is to develop an individualized treatment plan for each patient. Every patient presents with a unique shoulder or elbow problem as well as goals and desires to return to specific activities. I develop and carry out a treatment plan depending on patient's problem and age, whether it is a young athlete wanting to return to a high level of sport or an elderly patient that wants to be able to preform activities of daily living without pain. I decided to become a physician because I truly enjoy helping people. I love science and working with my hands. Orthopedics combines these while being able to help patients. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time outdoors in San Diego with my three young kids, two dogs and wife.

Age: 41

In practice since: 2019

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Riverside Regional Medical Center : Residency

Midwestern University : Medical School

Riverside Regional Medical Center : Internship

The Carrell Clinic : Fellowship



Areas of focus Orthopedic surgery

