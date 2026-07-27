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Daniel S. Brereton, DO

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Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Orthopedic surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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750 Medical Center Ct

858-571-9500
Fax: 866-559-1233

750 Medical Center Ct
Suite 14
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Synergy Orthopedics

858-453-7364
Fax: 866-559-1233

4910 Directors Pl
Suite 350
San Diego, CA 92121

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. 750 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 14
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    858-571-9500
    Fax: 866-559-1233

  2. Synergy Orthopedics

    4910 Directors Pl
    Suite 350
    San Diego, CA 92121
    Get directions

    858-453-7364
    Fax: 866-559-1233

Care schedule

750 Medical Center Ct

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    Monday

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Synergy Orthopedics

4910 Directors Pl

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Daniel S. Brereton, DO

I decided to become a physician because I truly enjoy helping people. I love science and working with my hands. Orthopedics combines these while being able to help patients. My patient care philosophy is to develop an individualized treatment plan for each patient. Every patient presents with a unique shoulder or elbow problem as well as goals and desires to return to specific activities. I develop and carry out a treatment plan depending on patient's problem and age, whether it is a young athlete wanting to return to a high level of sport or an elderly patient that wants to be able to preform activities of daily living without pain. I decided to become a physician because I truly enjoy helping people. I love science and working with my hands. Orthopedics combines these while being able to help patients. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time outdoors in San Diego with my three young kids, two dogs and wife.

Age: 44
In practice since: 2019
Gender: Male

Education

Riverside Regional Medical Center: Residency
Midwestern University: Medical School
Riverside Regional Medical Center: Internship
The Carrell Clinic: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1487093951

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Daniel S. Brereton, DO, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Daniel S. Brereton, DO, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

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