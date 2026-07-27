Restoring shoulder function with a different approach
This reverse shoulder surgery could help you get back to pain-free daily living.
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
750 Medical Center Ct
Suite 14
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
858-571-9500
Fax: 866-559-1233
Synergy Orthopedics
4910 Directors Pl
Suite 350
San Diego, CA 92121
Get directions
858-453-7364
Fax: 866-559-1233
750 Medical Center Ct
Monday
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Synergy Orthopedics
4910 Directors Pl
Monday
Tuesday
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I decided to become a physician because I truly enjoy helping people. I love science and working with my hands. Orthopedics combines these while being able to help patients. My patient care philosophy is to develop an individualized treatment plan for each patient. Every patient presents with a unique shoulder or elbow problem as well as goals and desires to return to specific activities. I develop and carry out a treatment plan depending on patient's problem and age, whether it is a young athlete wanting to return to a high level of sport or an elderly patient that wants to be able to preform activities of daily living without pain. I decided to become a physician because I truly enjoy helping people. I love science and working with my hands. Orthopedics combines these while being able to help patients. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time outdoors in San Diego with my three young kids, two dogs and wife.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1487093951
Daniel S. Brereton, DO, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Daniel S. Brereton, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Daniel S. Brereton, DO, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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