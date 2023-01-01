Daniel Brereton, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Orthopedic surgery
Insurance
Daniel Brereton, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Orthopedic surgery
Insurance
Location and phone
- 750 Medical Center Ct
Suite 14
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
Synergy Specialists Medical Group, Inc.4910 Directors Pl
Suite 350
San Diego, CA 92121
Get directions
Care schedule
750 Medical Center Ct
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
-
Sunday
Synergy Specialists Medical Group, Inc.4910 Directors Pl
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Daniel Brereton, DO
I decided to become a physician because I truly enjoy helping people. I love science and working with my hands. Orthopedics combines these while being able to help patients. My patient care philosophy is to develop an individualized treatment plan for each patient. Every patient presents with a unique shoulder or elbow problem as well as goals and desires to return to specific activities. I develop and carry out a treatment plan depending on patient's problem and age, whether it is a young athlete wanting to return to a high level of sport or an elderly patient that wants to be able to preform activities of daily living without pain. I decided to become a physician because I truly enjoy helping people. I love science and working with my hands. Orthopedics combines these while being able to help patients. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time outdoors in San Diego with my three young kids, two dogs and wife.
Age:41
In practice since:2019
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Riverside Regional Medical Center:Residency
Midwestern University:Medical School
Riverside Regional Medical Center:Internship
The Carrell Clinic:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Orthopedic surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1487093951
Insurance plans accepted
Daniel Brereton, DO, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Daniel Brereton, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Daniel Brereton, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Daniel Brereton, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Daniel Brereton, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.