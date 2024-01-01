Scheduling not available for this provider
About Kosoy, MD
Good outcomes are founded on a trusting relationship between patient and surgeon. I aim to take the time necessary to listen to my patients' health concerns and answer their questions fully. In the process, I hope to educate them about the issues they are facing and thereby offer them the opportunity to make informed choices about their care that are consistent with their needs and wishes. Outside of work I love to ski, camp and spend time with my family.
Age:59
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Kah-soy
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Francisco:Internship
McGill University:Medical School
University of Alberta:Fellowship
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital:Residency
NPI
1770627259
