About Kosoy, MD

Good outcomes are founded on a trusting relationship between patient and surgeon. I aim to take the time necessary to listen to my patients' health concerns and answer their questions fully. In the process, I hope to educate them about the issues they are facing and thereby offer them the opportunity to make informed choices about their care that are consistent with their needs and wishes. Outside of work I love to ski, camp and spend time with my family.

Age: 59

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Kah-soy

Languages: English

Education University of California, San Francisco : Internship

McGill University : Medical School

University of Alberta : Fellowship

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital : Residency

