About Daniela Borecky, MD

I decided to practice medicine because I enjoy seeing people improve their quality of life through their choices. Especially, seeing people reach goals they didn't think were achievable. I love empowering patients to take ownership of their health and achieve the wellness they are searching for. I enjoy traveling to visit my parents and little brother in Michigan, visiting Disneyland with my husband, and spending time with my in-laws in Escondido.

Age: 32

In practice since: 2022

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Loma Linda University : Residency

Loma Linda University Health Education Consortium : Medical School

Loma Linda University : Internship



NPI 1427511773