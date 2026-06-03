Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Cardiology
8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-262-8687
Fax: 858-262-8671
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Cardiology
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 3
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
858-939-6561
Fax: 619-644-6809
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Cardiology
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-6561
Fax: 858-874-2487
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Cardiology
2929 Health Center Drive
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Darrin J. Wong, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1548604721
Insurance plans accepted
Darrin J. Wong, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
235 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
Could not ask for better care and concern
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
Very pleased with consult with Dr Wong.
Verified Patient
June 9, 2026
5.0
I'd like to say that Dr. Wong is in my experience, another next level, Dr at Sharp Rees Stealy. Capable, present and caring.
Verified Patient
June 9, 2026
5.0
Great
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Darrin J. Wong, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Darrin J. Wong, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.