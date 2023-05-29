Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Darrin Wong, MD
Age:58
In practice since:2020
Languages:English
Education
SUNY Downstate Medical Center:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1548604721
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Darrin Wong, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
186 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 29, 2023
5.0
Dr Wong took the time to explain all diagnosis and outcomes to us.
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
As always, Dr. Wong always has my best interest at heart (pun intended) as he is a cardiologist. I always feel like I'm talking to a good friend, who is a very intent listener. I can say anything in front of him and don't feel shy at all about discussing symptoms that I am having or have had in the past. Doctor Wong is one of the best doctors I have ever had at any SHARP facility!
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Wong was super! He listened to my concerns, and together we came up with an action plan.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
No trouble at all.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Darrin Wong, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Darrin Wong, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
