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Darrin J. Wong, MD

4.9

235 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Cardiology

858-262-8687
Fax: 858-262-8671

8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123

Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Cardiology

858-939-6561
Fax: 619-644-6809

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 3
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Cardiology

858-939-6561
Fax: 858-874-2487

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Cardiology

    8975 Balboa Ave
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-262-8687
    Fax: 858-262-8671

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Cardiology

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 3
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    858-939-6561
    Fax: 619-644-6809

  3. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Cardiology

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-6561
    Fax: 858-874-2487

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Cardiology

2929 Health Center Drive

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Darrin J. Wong, MD

Age: 41
In practice since: 2020
Languages: English

Education

SUNY Downstate Medical Center: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Internship
University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1548604721

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Darrin J. Wong, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

235 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

Could not ask for better care and concern

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

Very pleased with consult with Dr Wong.

Verified Patient

June 9, 2026

5.0

I'd like to say that Dr. Wong is in my experience, another next level, Dr at Sharp Rees Stealy. Capable, present and caring.

Verified Patient

June 9, 2026

5.0

Great

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.