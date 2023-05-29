Verified Patient May 27, 2023 5.0

As always, Dr. Wong always has my best interest at heart (pun intended) as he is a cardiologist. I always feel like I'm talking to a good friend, who is a very intent listener. I can say anything in front of him and don't feel shy at all about discussing symptoms that I am having or have had in the past. Doctor Wong is one of the best doctors I have ever had at any SHARP facility!