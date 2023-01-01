David Flood, MD
No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Location and phone
California Orthopaedic Institute7485 Mission Valley Road
San Diego, CA 92108
About David Flood, MD
Age:69
In practice since:2023
Gender:Male
Education
University of Kansas Medical Center:Residency
University of Kansas Medical School:Medical School
University of California San Diego (UCSD):Internship
Kaiser Permanente Southern California - San Diego:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1255472718
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from David Flood, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
