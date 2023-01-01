About David Sitler, MD

I decided to become a physician to keep people active and bring joy to their lives. I believe practicing medicine is a privilege and a calling. It is an honor to be able to treat my patients. I am amazed at the joy that I absorb from my patients on a daily basis and I continue to strive to provide them with the best care possible. In my spare time, I enjoy bicycling, hiking and spending time with my family.

Age: 64

In practice since: 2003

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Naval Regional Medical Center : Residency

University of Western Ontario : Fellowship

Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton : Internship

Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



NPI 1174536742