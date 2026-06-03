Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
About David F. Sitler, MD
I decided to become a physician to keep people active and bring joy to their lives. I believe practicing medicine is a privilege and a calling. It is an honor to be able to treat my patients. I am amazed at the joy that I absorb from my patients on a daily basis and I continue to strive to provide them with the best care possible. In my spare time, I enjoy bicycling, hiking and spending time with my family.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1174536742
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from David F. Sitler, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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