David Sitler, MD
Medical Doctor
Foot and ankle
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
About David Sitler, MD
I decided to become a physician to keep people active and bring joy to their lives. I believe practicing medicine is a privilege and a calling. It is an honor to be able to treat my patients. I am amazed at the joy that I absorb from my patients on a daily basis and I continue to strive to provide them with the best care possible. In my spare time, I enjoy bicycling, hiking and spending time with my family.
Age:64
In practice since:2003
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Naval Regional Medical Center:Residency
University of Western Ontario:Fellowship
Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton:Internship
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Ankle arthroplasty
- Bunions
- Foot arthroplasty
- Foot problems
- Orthopedic surgery
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
David Sitler, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from David Sitler, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
