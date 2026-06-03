Dhruvil P. Gandhi, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Dhruvil P. Gandhi, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Dhruvil P. Gandhi, MD
I chose to become a physician because I wanted to find a career that allowed me to use science to help people and their loved ones. My mission is to provide compassionate and progressive care for our patients with the utmost attention to your modesty. I am dedicated to providing the highest quality, state-of-the-art care in a safe, convenient and compassionate manner and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation. Because no two patients are alike, your care will be tailored to you and your loved ones’ needs. Should you require a procedure to treat your condition, our staff will work with you before, during and after your procedure to ensure a comfortable and timely recovery. I recognize that dealing with colon and rectal problems can be a sensitive and uncomfortable issue for many of our patients, so I encourage you to let me know if we can do anything additional to ease your concerns. In my free time, I enjoy golfing, ice hockey and attempting to surf despite being terrible at it.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1083887277
Special recognitions
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