Dhruvil Gandhi, MD
Medical Doctor
Colon and rectal surgery (board certified)
General surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North8010 Frost St.
Second and Third Floors
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Get directions
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North8010 Frost St.
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
-
Sunday
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
-
Thursday
-
Saturday
-
Sunday
About Dhruvil Gandhi, MD
I chose to become a physician because I wanted to find a career that allowed me to use science to help people and their loved ones. My mission is to provide compassionate and progressive care for our patients with the utmost attention to your modesty. I am dedicated to providing the highest quality, state-of-the-art care in a safe, convenient and compassionate manner. Because no two patients are alike, your care will be tailored to you and your loved ones’ needs. Should you require a procedure to treat your condition, our staff will work with you before, during and after your procedure to ensure a comfortable and timely recovery. I recognize that dealing with colon and rectal problems can be a sensitive and uncomfortable issue for many of our patients, so I encourage you to let me know if we can do anything additional to ease your concerns. In my free time, I enjoy golfing, ice hockey and attempting to surf despite being terrible at it.
Age:47
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:drooville
Languages:English, Gujarati
Education
Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine:Medical School
Mount Sinai Hospital Medical Center:Internship
University of Texas Health Science Center:Fellowship
Mount Sinai Hospital Medical Center:Residency
University of California, Irvine:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1083887277
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Dhruvil Gandhi, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
97 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Dr Gandhi listened to me and answered all the questions I had.
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
Very informative, professional and invited questions and concerns
Verified PatientMay 11, 2023
5.0
Dr. Gandi was excellent. He is obviously an expert in his field and I am very confident in his care.
Verified PatientMay 2, 2023
3.6
Quick and businesslike. He was patient when I needed him to re-explain some things.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Dhruvil Gandhi, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dhruvil Gandhi, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
