About Dhruvil Gandhi, MD

I chose to become a physician because I wanted to find a career that allowed me to use science to help people and their loved ones. My mission is to provide compassionate and progressive care for our patients with the utmost attention to your modesty. I am dedicated to providing the highest quality, state-of-the-art care in a safe, convenient and compassionate manner. Because no two patients are alike, your care will be tailored to you and your loved ones’ needs. Should you require a procedure to treat your condition, our staff will work with you before, during and after your procedure to ensure a comfortable and timely recovery. I recognize that dealing with colon and rectal problems can be a sensitive and uncomfortable issue for many of our patients, so I encourage you to let me know if we can do anything additional to ease your concerns. In my free time, I enjoy golfing, ice hockey and attempting to surf despite being terrible at it.

Age: 47

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: drooville

Languages: English , Gujarati

Education Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine : Medical School

Mount Sinai Hospital Medical Center : Internship

University of Texas Health Science Center : Fellowship

Mount Sinai Hospital Medical Center : Residency

University of California, Irvine : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Hernia repair - robotic assisted

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1083887277