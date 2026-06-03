Provider Image
Watch video

Dhruvil P. Gandhi, MD

4.9

157 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

General surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Scheduling not available for this provider

About Dhruvil P. Gandhi, MD

I chose to become a physician because I wanted to find a career that allowed me to use science to help people and their loved ones. My mission is to provide compassionate and progressive care for our patients with the utmost attention to your modesty. I am dedicated to providing the highest quality, state-of-the-art care in a safe, convenient and compassionate manner and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation. Because no two patients are alike, your care will be tailored to you and your loved ones’ needs. Should you require a procedure to treat your condition, our staff will work with you before, during and after your procedure to ensure a comfortable and timely recovery. I recognize that dealing with colon and rectal problems can be a sensitive and uncomfortable issue for many of our patients, so I encourage you to let me know if we can do anything additional to ease your concerns. In my free time, I enjoy golfing, ice hockey and attempting to surf despite being terrible at it.

Age: 49
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: drooville
Languages: Gujarati

Education

Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine: Medical School
Mount Sinai Hospital Medical Center: Internship
University of Texas Health Science Center: Fellowship
Mount Sinai Hospital Medical Center: Residency
University of California, Irvine: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1083887277

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dhruvil P. Gandhi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.