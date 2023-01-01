Location and phone
- 3020 Childrens Way
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
About Dora Melber, MD
Age:35
In practice since:2022
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Francisco:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1124413026
Insurance plans accepted
Dora Melber, MD, accepts 35 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dora Melber, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dora Melber, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.