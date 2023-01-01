Douglas Cragin, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Neurology (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
Appointment scheduling is not available for this provider due to their specialty.
About Douglas Cragin, MD
In practice since:2021
Gender:Non-binary
Languages:English
Education
National Capital Consortium:Residency
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences:Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1336203868
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Douglas Cragin, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Douglas Cragin, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
